Doug Ohman tells the stories behind his photos of libraries, barns, churches, more
by Joni Astrup
Associate Editor
Photographer, historian and storyteller Doug Ohman has traveled a lot of back roads in Minnesota over the last 25 years. He’s taken thousands of photographs of barns, schoolhouses, churches, libraries, courthouses and other structures that dot the prairies, woodlands and towns of the state.
Every one of them has a story, and Ohman shared some of them in a program called “Vanishing Landmarks,” which he presented Nov. 22 at the Elk River Senior Activity Center.
Take a barn in Waseca County, for instance. Ohman saw it from the road and pulled into the farmyard to ask about it. The farmer who lived there told him it was a Sears and Roebuck mail-order barn built in 1902. The farmer’s great-grandfather had ordered the barn from Chicago for $808. It was transported by railroad to Waseca. It took 10 wagonloads to get all the pieces from Waseca to the farm, where it was assembled. The farmer still has the blueprints that came with the kit for the barn.
Sadly, Ohman said, many barns in Minnesota are vanishing. Every year over 100 barns that are more than 100 years old are lost, he said, citing information from the University of Minnesota Extension.
“There will be a day, folks, when you will have to look hard to find a barn,” he predicted.
Churches are another vanishing landmark.
Ohman said he loves churches and has photographed more than 3,000 of them in Minnesota. They tell a story of a community, he said, and even the tiniest country church has touched many people over the generations.
He shared photos and stories of churches he’s photographed, including the white clapboard St. Peter’s Lutheran Church near Caledonia.
Ohman was photographing St. Peter’s one day when he stopped to eat lunch. He was sitting in the grass by the church as a car pulled up and an elderly couple — Joyce and Raymond — got out to see what he was doing. He learned they were the last surviving members of the church, which had closed in the 1980s. While Ohman was talking to Joyce, Raymond unlocked the church door and went inside. A short time later, he emerged through the front doors, driving an orange lawn tractor and heading to the nearby cemetery to mow. It’s a story that still causes Ohman to chuckle.
Then there are the libraries he’s photographed.
One of the buildings he featured in the presentation in Elk River was the library in Two Harbors — a handsome brick structure built in 1908 and still operating as a library today.
It’s one of nearly 1,700 libraries across America built with money donated by Andrew Carnegie, a businessman and philanthropist. There were 66 Carnegie libraries in Minnesota, but more than 30 of them have been torn down, Ohman said.
Carnegie libraries were free, which was a new concept at the time, he said. Earlier libraries were subscription libraries. Ohman explained, “If you didn’t come from a little bit of wealth, you didn’t go to the library in those days.”
Other vanishing landmarks are vaudeville theaters, once found even in the smallest outposts of civilization.
One of the few remaining ones is in Belview, near Redwood Falls. The word on the building says Odean, which Ohman said is a Greek word that means small theater.
The building was constructed in 1901 and hosted productions put on by traveling vaudeville theater troupes. In 1927, the theater got its first movie projector and began showing silent movies. The first movie to play was “Rin Tin Tin.”
Ohman said he toured the building with an elderly woman from the area.
She told him when she was in high school in the 1940s, the theater hosted high school basketball games. The folding chairs would be moved off the floor to make room for the game. Parents would watch from the stage and kids would line up along the court — backs against the wall — to watch.
She told Ohman, “When the Belview team got behind, we would stick our legs out and trip the opposing players.’”
About Doug Ohman
Twenty-five years ago, Ohman was the manager of the Mall of America when he started photographing churches.
A few years later, he left his job to pursue his interest in Minnesota history and photography.
“I was 38 years old, and I took a chance,” he said.
He was married with two young children at home, and many people questioned what he was doing. Thankfully, Ohman said, his wife wasn’t one of them.
Today, his photography is featured in the Minnesota Byways series, which includes books such as “Barns of Minnesota,” “Schoolhouses of Minnesota,” “Churches of Minnesota” and others.
He also has hosted a Pioneer PBS show on iconic landmarks and he is a public speaker. He has developed about three dozen different shows like “Vanishing Landmarks.” In 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic, he gave 343 talks all over the state. Ohman, who has a degree in history, will be back at the Elk River Senior Activity Center on Jan. 25 to discuss immigration to Minnesota before the Civil War.
He’s recently self-published a book he wrote called “Is It Possible?” It features 40 short stories about things he has recovered while metal detecting. For more information, go to www.pioneerphotography.com/.
