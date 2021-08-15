Social studies standards are currently being reviewed and revised in Minnesota, and people in the Elk River Area School District have been sharing ideas and thoughts with District 728 officials.
Superintendent Dan Bittman, who is president of the Minnesota Association of School Administrators this year, encouraged them to provide comment directly to the state, and the public comment period is open until Aug. 16.
In accordance with Minnesota statutes, Minnesota’s academic standards are reviewed and revised on a 10-year cycle. During 2020-21, the department is in the process of facilitating a review of the Minnesota K-12 academic standards in social studies.
Social studies is the interdisciplinary study of citizenship and government, economics, geography, history, and other disciplines in the social sciences and humanities. Social studies empowers learners to become inquisitive, informed, and engaged members of society who use critical thinking, inquiry, and literacy to prepare for college, careers, and civic life.
The state is on its second draft, and the public comment period opened on July 30.
“I encourage all folks that have ideas for the social studies standards to contact the state directly,” Bittman said.
A questions-and-answers document is also available, which provides information about the standards review and revision process, and updates in the second draft. Minnesotans can use the public comment survey to provide feedback on the second draft. The survey allows you to provide comments on individual standards and benchmarks, and/or on the draft as a whole.
For more information, visit https://education.mn.gov/mde/dse/stds/soc/.
If you are unable to use the online survey, you can send your comments via email to mde.academic-standards@state.mn.us. Those who submit comments will receive an automatic reply, and their comments will be shared with the committee. You can also send comments via postal mail, postmarked by Aug. 16, to: Minnesota Department of Education, 1500 Highway 36 West, Roseville, MN 55113.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.