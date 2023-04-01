Elk River Team 131 basks in the glory of championship season
by Erik Nelson
Sports Reporter
Nearly four months after winning the program’s first state championship since 2016, the Rotary Club of Elk River honored the Elk River High School football team for winning the state championship for the second time in the team’s 131-year history on Thursday, March 23, at Rockwoods Grill in Otsego.
John Osterman, longtime member of the Rotary Club of Elk River and voice of Elk River home games, gave a few remarks about the Elks’ undefeated season. The majority of the afternoon featured a speech by Elk River head coach Steve Hamilton, who praised the team’s senior leadership, including Elks senior quarterback Cade Osterman and senior tight end/defensive end Jack Lachmiller, who were the only two players in attendance at the meeting. Hamilton joked that Lachmiller and Osterman were tired of listening to him because they were in his government class as well.
The general theme of Hamilton’s speech was a general overview of the 2022 season and how to create a positive culture of leaders who work together to achieve a common goal. Lachmiller and Osterman also spoke briefly, as did offensive coordinator Mike Cross. Elk River High School. Principal Terry Bizal, who is a member of the Rotary Club of Elk River, also attended the event.
It wasn’t the only highlight for Team 131 over the last week.
Elks receive 2022 championship rings
On Wednesday, March 29, at the Zabee Theater inside Elk River High School, the Elks received something they as individuals can keep for the rest of their lives: their 2022 championship rings. Jostens, a Minnesota-based memorabilia manufacturer, created the custom-made rings for every Elk River player. Before the Elks received the rings, a video played featuring highlights from the 29-26 win over defending state champion Mankato West in the Class 5A Prep Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
Afterward, Hamilton told the team that no one can ever take the experience and the championship away from them. Following his remarks, the Elks players received their rings. When Hamilton told the team to open their boxes, the players were delighted and pulled out their smartphones to take photos.
It was an especially eventful evening for Elks senior kicker Breanna Bernardson. Bernardson is the first female player to not only kick a point for the Elks, but she is the first female player to win a state championship.
“It’s awesome,” Bernardson said. “I don’t think a lot of people can say that. I’ve got to keep looking at it every time I see it and I’m going to wear it with my team.”
