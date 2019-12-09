State budget officials project $1.3 billion surplus

Associated Press
Minnesota budget officials are projecting a $1.3 billion surplus in the current two-year budget period thanks to an improving economic outlook.
Minnesota Management and Budget announced the forecast Thursday morning ahead of a more detailed presentation later in the day. Democratic Gov. Tim Walz and legislative leaders from both parties plan to comment on the outlook afterward.
The improved forecast helps set the stage for spending debates in the 2020 legislative session, which convenes Feb. 11. Tops on the session’s agenda will be crafting a public works borrowing package, also known as a bonding bill. But lawmakers are bound to have ideas for what to do with the extra money.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.