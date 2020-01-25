Star News seeks features for Super Bowl edition; Do you know any rabid Chiefs or 49ers fans we should feature

Star News looking for ‘rabid’ Super Bowl fans
The Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers have made it to the Super Bowl. We at the Star News are wondering if there are any rabid fans of the Chiefs or the 49ers.
If you know of a fan of one of these two teams who you think would make a good subject for a feature story leading into the big game, we’ll need to know by Monday, because the game is coming up quick. You can reach us at editor.erstarnews@ecm-inc.com.
