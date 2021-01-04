The staff at the Star News is looking for some fresh feature story ideas for its upcoming bridal section due out mid-January.
As you know, this was not an easy year to get married with COVID-19 restrictions on social distancing and gatherings.
We’d love to hear how some couples chose to power through the pandemic and altered their plans to make it happen. Maybe that meant a ceremony in the backyard with very few participants.
Honeymoons had to have been more challenging, too, with travel restrictions and such.
Tell us what couple you think we need to feature for the 2021 bridal section. Let us know by noon on Jan. 5 at editor.erstarnews@apgecm.com or joni.astrup@apgecm.com. Send us contact information, photos and an explanation as to why you think you have the perfect couple to be featured.
