Sherburne County Sheriff’s Department Cmdr. Bob Stangler introduced Ryan Broich at the Jan. 25 Zimmerman City Council meeting. Broich will be replacing Stangler as the Zimmerman patrol captain.

Broich is a 15-year veteran of the sheriff’s department and has held a variety of positions within the department during his tenure.

Council members thanked Stangler, who was recently promoted to commander, for his service to Zimmerman and wished him well in his new position. They also welcomed Broich to the community.

