When the 27-page report that followed a two-year study of bird fatalities at U.S. Bank Stadium was released recently, I was reminded of William Shakespeare’s 16th century play, “Much Ado About Nothing.”
We were informed that the $300,000 spent on a study by the Vikings and the Minnesota Sports Facility Authority (MSFA) came up with the estimate that 111 birds die each year while crashing into the stadium. That’s a whopping three-tenths of a bird perishing each day at the stadium, of which the Vikings are the main tenant.
Full disclosure is needed here: I don’t want any birds to die by colliding with a building, or any other way. One of the other ways came last summer when I saw a cat in Princeton pounce upon an unsuspecting sparrow. (I wonder how many birds die that way, be they wild or tame cats, with nobody - as far as I know - calling for the extermination of cats that prey on birds.) And last year I had a bird crash into the windshield of my car.
But c’mon, three-tenths of a bird dying a day at U.S. Bank Stadium? And it took a wasteful $300,000 to figure that out?
The study included 21 buildings in downtown Minneapolis and found that 74% percent of bird collisions and 68% of fatalities occur at four of those buildings. The stadium came in third on that list, the IDS (167 bird deaths per year) and an unnamed building (216 per year) being even more dangerous for birds. Annual fatalities at the four buildings ranged from 79 to 216. Meanwhile, at McCormick Place in Chicago, the fatality count is about 1,028 a year. There’s a building in Toronto where the count is 800-plus, and at the JFK Space Center in Florida the count is about 421.
Outdoor writer Dennis Anderson, in his column in the Star Tribune last Sunday, noted that last year hunters in Minnesota killed 615,000 ducks, 205,000 pheasants, and 195,515 ruffed grouse. “So,” Anderson wrote, “are we running out of ducks, pheasants or ruffed grouse?” His answer was no.
Anderson noted that turning off stadium lights during peak spring and fall migration is easily done. (One report I read said that about 80 businesses in Minneapolis and St. Paul do turn off their outside lights during migration season.)
“But blowing about $1 million — the high end of one hypothetical remedy — to rework the stadium’s glass to ‘save’ a theoretical 111 birds would be little more than a bow to political correctness,” Anderson wrote. I agree.
Anderson also wrote that two noted U of M researchers had written a report in 2011 that was titled, “Collision mortality has no discernible effect on population trends of North American birds.”
A recent letter to the editor in the Star Tribune asked what percentage is 111 (the study’s number of birds that died at the stadium) of the birds that fly over Minneapolis, and what percentage is 111 of birds that die of other causes such as windmills, power lines, cars and other human creations. Good point.
You know who has made out the best in this whole thing? That would be the group for which the $300,000 check was written. The study was led by Oklahoma State University associate professor Scott Lonn, classified as an internationally recognized bird mortality expert. That report listed various options to cover stadium glass and ranged in price from about $40,000 to $570,000, not including labor and installation, which are expected to at least double the cost, according to a story by Rochelle Olson in the Star Tribune.
Representatives of the Roberts Bird Sanctuary, Minnesota Citizens for the Protection of Migratory Birds, and the Audubon Chapter of Minneapolis wrote an opinion piece in the Star Tribune last week that gave their side of the story. The final paragraph read this way: “MSFA’s own study now confirms that U.S. Bank Stadium is one of the highest-risk buildings in Minneapolis. It’s time for current MSFA officials to undo the bad decision made by their predecessors and fix the glass.”
Their position is understandable and they’re no doubt passionate about the situation. But throwing an additional half million dollars, or maybe even more, at the situation would not be a good idea. As three of us talked about the situation recently at an area watering hole one person made the comment that such an amount of money would be better used to benefit humans who need groceries, clothing, and a place to live. “Nothing against birds,” that person said, “but that money could better be used to help people in need.”
As hinted by outdoor writer Anderson, this is all about political correctness. I’m all for having our fine feathered friends be a part of our lives. We’ve not had an epidemic of birds attacking humans other than in the ‘60s move “The Birds” that starred Minnesota’s own Tippi Hedren (a New Ulm girl). So we should allow birds to live and let live. But let’s not spend money, even if it isn’t taxpayers’ money, to keep birds from colliding with glass buildings, as birds do all over the world. Enough of that foolishness. — Luther Dorr, (Editor’s note: Dorr is the former editor of the Princeton Eagle (2 years) and Princeton Union-Eagle (31 years).
