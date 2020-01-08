by Aaron Brom

Adams Publishing Group of East Central Minnesota

One of the oldest buildings in the Rogers area has been torn down.

St. Walburga School was razed Dec. 9.

The school was a three-story building across the road from St. Walburga Catholic Church at Fletcher Road and County Road 116. It was completed in 1902, and three nuns arrived in 1904 to teach grades one through eight.

At one point the school housed as many as 95 students. The property, owned by Mary Queen of Peace Catholic Church, has been vacant for decades. It is zoned and guided as a “Mixed-Use Neighborhood area,” which would include the possibility of a variety of residential and/or commercial uses, but the Rev. Michael Kaluza of Mary Queen of Peace said there are no plans to sell or market the property.

“(The demolition) was in the work for years,” Kaluza said. “We notified our parishioners, and there were no parishioner complaints about the demolition.”

Kaluza said the building was “an eyesore.” He said the church was told by its insurance company that the building was a “huge liability.” He added the building was not structurally sound, was a target for vandalism, and was breached by animals and bats.

“We’re so grateful to God that no one was hurt there. We promised the insurance company that we would bring it down,” he said.

Load comments