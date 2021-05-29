St. Michael venue hosting concerts

Another venue is about to launch a concert series of its own.
The Summerfield Amphitheater, 4300 O’Day Ave. NE in St. Michael, will host live music all summer through Oct. 2.
On the schedule are concerts by perennial favorite GB Leighton (June 26), a rare 2021 show by the Chris Hawkey Band (June 4), and HAIRBALL (June 18), as well as Chase & Ovation’s Prince Tribute (June 19), and Nashville honky-tonker James Carothers crooning country classics (June 5). There will be a special Fourth of July celebration with Garrison Keillor and some of his old Prairie Home Companion Friends (July 4) and musical comedy delights like Deuces Wild (July 21), a dueling piano twosome, plus The Fabulous Armadillos Party Band (June 23).
In between there are numerous local and national tribute bands celebrating such artists, duos and genres as Tom Petty, Alice Cooper, Creedence Clearwater Revival, Johnny Cash, Arena Rock, Country Music’s Superstar Women, The Bee Gees, The Eagles, Neil Diamond, Queen, Fleetwood Mac. Super Duo Yacht Rock will also perform.
The shows are held on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. Visit www.SummerfieldLIVE.com for more details, as ticket prices and times vary. Gates open for every show at 5:30 p.m. There’s a full bar and food on-site, via the St. Michael Cinema, and free parking.
