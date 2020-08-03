You have permission to edit this article.
St. Cloud man drowns in Big Lake

    A 24-year-old St. Cloud man drowned Saturday evening after falling off a floating tube in Big Lake. 

Big Lake police and members of the Sherburne County Sheriff’s dive team were called to the swimming beach at Lakeside Park at about 7:45 p.m. after a witness saw the man fall off the tube and go under the water, Sherburne County Sheriff Joel Brott said. 

Several people went to search for the victim but were unable to locate the man. The sheriff’s office dive team found Ashutosh Dahal at 9:30 p.m. in about 9-10 feet of water.

