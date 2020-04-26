The Elk River City Council hired SRF Consulting Group to complete the design and construction services for the Orono Park and Youth Athletic Complex projects.

The improvements are part of a major investment in the quality of life for Elk River residents by a 2018 voter-approved $35 million local option sales tax referendum.

Staff solicited requests for proposal for professional design and construction services for the Orono Park and YAC projects on the League of Minnesota Cities and the city of Elk River websites. Eight proposals were received and two firms were interviewed.

In addition to preliminary design work there will be an evaluation of the existing concession stand building at YAC to determine if it should be remodeled or rebuilt with a proposed solution for the council to consider in May.

The total financial impact for the design and construction services associated with the approval will be $367,172 and will be included in the Active Elk River budget.

