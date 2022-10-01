The Minnesota Squatch defeated the Minnesota Moose 5-3 in USPHL-Premier League Hockey action, on Saturday, Sept. 24, at the Furniture and Things Community Event Center in Elk River. The win completed a 2-0 season-opening homestand.
Founded in 2012, the USPHL-Premier League is comprised of 70 teams across the United States, with players ranging from ages 17-20. The goal of the league is to give players the opportunity to advance to Tier II level Junior Hockey and prepare them for college hockey. Players come from all corners of North America and Europe in pursuit of a first-class Junior A hockey experience.
On Saturday, the Squatch jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first period with goals by Danial Ellingson (Osseo) at 4:47, Jake McAlpine (Shoreview) with back-to-back goals at 9:49 and 11:22, and Tanner Weis (Rogers) at 18:06. The Moose scored a late goal by Teodor Benno Baage (Oslo, Norway) at 19:46 for a 4-1 score after one period.
The Moose cut into the Squatch lead early in the second period when Derek McGrew (Sacramento, California) found the net at the 3:35 mark for a 4-2 score. The Squatch would not score in the period and the 4-2 score would hold up going into the third.
The Moose continued to apply the pressure with a goal by Tay Kurpius (Anchorage, Alaska) at the 3:33 mark to start the third period. Jack Pojar (Osseo) put the Squatch back up by two, with a goal at 8:22 for a 5-3 Squatch lead that would hold up as the final score.
The Squatch’s next game will be a rematch with the Moose on Sept. 30, at Fogarty Ice Arena in Blaine, before returning home to face the Steele City Blades from Owatonna on Saturday, Oct. 1.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.