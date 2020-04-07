Twice a year, the City of Elk River hosts a Clean-Up Day event that routinely attracts more than 350 residents looking to recycle or dispose of unwanted household items for free, or at a discounted rate. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the danger associated with bringing large groups together in one place, the city has been forced to cancel the Spring Clean-Up Day event originally set for Saturday, April 18.
A Fall Clean-Up Day event is still on, planned for Saturday, Oct. 10.
