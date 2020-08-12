Elk River, MN (55330)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms this morning, then partly cloudy during the afternoon hours. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 82F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Variable clouds with scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly late. Low 67F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.