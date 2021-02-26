After his best friend since age 5 celebrated his 18th birthday on Saturday, May 23, 2020, at the University of Minnesota Masonic Children’s Hospital in Minneapolis battling a rare form of non-Hodgkin lymphoma, Zimmerman junior wrestler Joe Gardas decided to turn his pain and devout it towards an important cause.
Gardas’ best friend, senior wrestler Joe Montplaisir, was diagnosed with lymboplastic lymphoma, which is a blood cancer rarely diagnosed in adults over 35, in April 2020. Gardas decided to start supporting The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, also known as LLS, to educate the public about these two types of blood cancer. On Sunday, Feb. 28, he will hold a virtual fundraiser to raise $50,000 towards the LLS. The LLS has been researching leukemia and lymphoma since 1949.
Gardas said he didn’t realize how many young adults get diagnosed with either leukemia or lymphoma before he supported LLS.
“Blood cancer is the No. 1 leading cancer in young adults,” Gardas said. “It happens a lot more than you think to people. I didn’t realize how much kids get diagnosed with so much of this so often. I’m trying to raise awareness with this as well. It helped already because a lot of people have been contacting me and saying, ‘Oh, wow, I didn’t realize this.’ You look at stats and numbers of how many people get cancer a year, young adults from blood cancer alone, it’s a lot. Raising awareness is probably one of the biggest things.”
According to the LLS website, there were expected to be 77,240 new cases of non-Hodgkin lymphoma, such as Montplaisir’s lymboplasic lymphoma, in 2020. There are 644,761 people living with or in remission from non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The five-year relative survival rate for people with NHL has risen from 31 percent in whites from 1960 to 1963 to 74.7 percent for all races from 2009 to 2015.
Gardas said LLS is discovering new things every year.
“With it [non-Hodgkin lymphoma] tripling and quadrupling in numbers of survival rates from it, it’s getting better and better. People are still getting it, so by raising awareness for it, there’s going to be a lot more research into it, funds going into it so that it’s a lot easier for people and they don’t have to go through what some others have to go through with longer processes.”
Montplaisir’s lymboplastic lymphoma went into remission on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020. Gardas said he was excited after learning that Montplaisir was in remission.
“He called me right away,” he said. “He was pretty excited, too. He was very tired when he called me, but he was excited and so was I. I knew he would pull through it. He’s such a fighter and I was very relieved. That was when I was getting into LLS [and] the fundraising. I learned some of the things that Joe had went through to get himself into remission were because of LLS’s fundraising campaigns and some research from the money that LLS had raised. That was pretty cool.”
Montplaisir’s father Derrick Montplaisir said Joe Montplaisir is more patient with other people since his diagnosis of lymboplastic lymphoma last spring.
“You see him going out of his way to do kind things for his siblings and his mom and dad,” Derrick Montplaisir said. “He went out of his way to write a lot of nice things on the senior boards for [Zimmerman’s] senior night [on Saturday, Feb. 6]. That’s something that would take a lot of effort for him to do before that.”
Gardas said Montplaisir has inspired him through his battle with lymboplastic lymphoma.
“He’s inspired me because I’ve seen what he’s had to go through and some of it I haven’t even seen,” Gardas said. “I can imagine from the stuff he’s been telling me and how much he’s gone through, especially with the little complaining that he says to me, it’s crazy, in my opinion. It shows how much worse you could have it, how much heart he has and the person [he is].”
