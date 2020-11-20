Thunder junior quarterback Trevor Jones runs with the ball during Zimmerman's 29-22 win over New London-Spicer on Friday, Oct. 30 at Zimmerman High School. Jones and the Thunder lost the Section 6-4A quarterfinal 28-12 to Big Lake on Tuesday, Nov. 17, at Zimmerman High School. He threw one 22-yard touchdown reception to junior wide receiver Rylan Rivers, but it wasn't enough.