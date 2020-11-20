The Thunder’s 2020 football season has come to an end.
Zimmerman (2-5, 1-3) lost to Big Lake (2-5, 0-5) 28-12 in the Section 6-4A quarterfinal on Tuesday, Nov. 17, at Zimmerman High School.
Neither team could score in the first quarter. With 3:30 to go in the second quarter, junior running back Ryleigh Mullen rushed 22 yards to give the Hornets a 6-0 lead. Senior kicker Josh Hunt’s extra point attempt was successful. Senior quarterback Brandon Stern connected with junior wide receiver Jack Iverson on a 64-yard touchdown pass with 1:50 to go in the quarter to extend Big Lake’s lead. Hunt’s extra-point attempt was successful. The Hornets carried a 14-0 lead into halftime.
Mullen scored his second touchdown of the game when he ran four yards with exactly seven minutes to go in the third quarter to extend Big Lake’s lead to 21-0. Hunt made the extra point to make it 22-0.
Down 28-0 late in the fourth quarter, sophomore running back Caden Spence got the Thunder on the board when he scored with 3:50 left in the fourth quarter to make it 28-6. Junior quarterback Trevor Jones found junior wide receiver Rylan Rivers with a 22-yard touchdown pass with 1:37 to go in the game to cut the Hornets’ lead to 28-12, but that was all the offense the Thunder could muster.
Offensive Player of the Game
Mullen’s two touchdowns set the tone for the Hornets offensively.
Defensive Player of the Game
Iverson also intercepted a pass and ran 40 yards for a touchdown with 8:10 remaining in the fourth quarter to make it 27-0.
What’s Next
Zimmerman’s 2020 season is over. Since head coach Evan Bartlett became the Thunder's head coach prior to the start of the 2019 season, Zimmerman has a record of 9-7.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.