Thunder trap 2022

The Thunder trap team competes during a 2022 meet. The Thunder opens its 2023 season on Sunday, April 16.

 Submitted photo

When the Zimmerman trap team needed a new coach, it didn’t take long for Pete Hormann, a member of the Thunder’s booster club, to step in and become the Thunder’s head coach.

Hormann has been involved with the Thunder for years. He said the kids on the team are a great group that loves to compete and have fun. He is also a level one shotgun coach for the National Rifle Association.

Load comments