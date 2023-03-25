When the Zimmerman trap team needed a new coach, it didn’t take long for Pete Hormann, a member of the Thunder’s booster club, to step in and become the Thunder’s head coach.
Hormann has been involved with the Thunder for years. He said the kids on the team are a great group that loves to compete and have fun. He is also a level one shotgun coach for the National Rifle Association.
“We’re trying to build a true team community,” Hormann said. “Anybody can shoot trap. You don’t need to be a great athlete that can bench like a football player. That’s what makes it fun.”
Hormann’s son, P.J., is a freshman who will be on the team this season. His youngest daughter, Gabriella, also shot trap for the Thunder and his eldest daughter, Cassidy, shot trap for the Rosemount High School team. Pete didn’t start to shoot trap until he was 37 years old. On his first attempt, he got seven birds, or clay targets, out of a possible 25. When the previous head coach left, Pete became the head coach because he didn’t want to see the team go away.
“I like being out there,” he said. “It was [if there’s] no coach, [there’s] no team. I stepped up and said, ‘O.K. I’ll be the coach.”
On Sunday, March 19, the Thunder held its first meeting of the 2023 season at the Zimmerman-Livonia Fire Department Community Event Center. Pete gave a presentation to the student-athletes, parents and guardians about the importance of safety. Instructions included how to hold a shotgun properly, when to shoot, how to walk and general team protocol including post-meet clean-up. As of Sunday, March 19, there are 57 members of the Zimmerman trap team. The team is open to all students at Zimmerman Middle & High School in grades 7-12. Attendance to Sunday’s meeting was mandatory otherwise a student couldn’t be on the team.
Pete said the Zimmerman trap team will be a tightly knit group because trap is a sport where everyone has an equal opportunity to contribute.
“A seventh grader can go out and shoot a perfect 25 round, [and] seniors can go out a shoot perfect 25 rounds,” Pete said. “It doesn’t matter your size [or your] age. You’re only out there competing against yourself. You do the best you can whereas other sports like soccer and football, you have to be built to play those sports. Anybody can shoot trap. We’re hoping to bring the community in this year, like social media. I’m not really up on that stuff, but we do have parents that are, and we’ve noticed with the other teams that they’re trying to do that, too. I don’t think a lot of the community knows that we have a trap team. I’m going to try and bring that in this year.”
The Thunder shoots on Sundays at Beaverbrook Tri-County Sportsmans Club in East Bethel. Zimmerman’s first practice is on Sunday, April 2 and the first competition is scheduled for Sunday, April 16.
