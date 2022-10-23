The Zimmerman girls soccer team runs to celebrate with sophomore goalkeeper Andraya Sailor after she made the winning save in the penalty kick shootout during the Thunder's 3-2 win over Monticello in the Section 6-2A championship match on Thursday at St. Michael-Albertville High School. The Thunder will now face Academy of Holy Angels in the Class 2A state quarterfinal on Tuesday at 5 p.m. at White Bear Lake Area High School-South Campus in the program's first state tournament match.
Thunder junior forward Lainie Wehmhoff dribbles the ball during Zimmerman's 3-2 win over Monticello in the Section 6-2A championship match on Thursday at St. Michael-Albertville High School. Wehmhoff scored the match-opening goal 21 seconds into the first half.
Thunder sophomore goalkeeper Andraya Sailor keeps her eye on the ball during the penalty kick shootout to decide the Section 6-2A girls soccer champion for 2022. Sailor made three saves on five kicks as Zimmerman defeated Monticello 3-2 on Thursday for the program's first section championship and state tournament berth in program history.
Chris Inman
Chris Inman
Chris Inman
The Zimmerman girls soccer team poses with the 2022 Section 6-2A championship trophy following the Thunder's emotional 3-2 win over Monticello on Thursday night at St. Michael-Albertville High School.
Tied 2-2 at regulation and tied 2-2 heading into Zimmerman’s fourth penalty kick of the evening, Thunder sophomore forward Grace Katter came up with the biggest goal of her career. Her penalty kick gave Zimmerman a 3-2 lead in the Section 6-2A championship match on Thursday night against Monticello. Needing a save to win the match, sophomore goalkeeper Andraya Sailor delievered, diving to her right to give Zimmerman (14-4-1) a 3-2 win over the Magic (14-3-2) and clinching the program’s first state tournament berth in history.
Thunder head coach Devin Chuba said he knew the Thunder could compete through a tight match.
"These girls absolutely battled through 100 minutes of soccer and the PK shootout," Chuba said. "All credit to Monticello. We knew we had to [play] the best game we ever had. They [Zimmerman] competed to the very end. It's tough to end on PKs. It's a great effort from every girl on this team.
Zimmerman junior forward Lainie Wehmhoff opened the scoring 21 seconds in with a spectacular goal that someone like Lionel Messi could score, as she volleyed the ball to the top left corner of the net past Magic goalkeeper Sam Brown. Zimmerman tried to double the lead later in the half but couldn't beat Brown. However, the Thunder defended well, as Sailor had an answer for every Monticello, shot, as the score remained 1-0 at halftime.
"We knew we wanted to come out and put them on the front foot and put the pressure on right from the start and tell them we weren't backing down," Chuba said. "The game plan was to go fast and go at them quickly. They executed perfectly. Lainie buried one like she has all year. It was an incredible feeling and it set the tone for the game."
Monticello tied the game in the 43rd minute of the match early in the second half when Sailor couldn't hang onto a low shot from Magic forward Sophia Haase. Zimmerman remained calm and eventually, Katter scored in the 64th minute to give Zimmerman its one-goal lead back.
With less than five minutes remaining, it appeared as if the Thunder were going to hang on and win the match in regulation. Monticello had other ideas, as defender Kamryn Moris scored in the 76th minute to tie the match. Both teams tried to score before the end of the second half but couldn't. Neither team could score in the first overtime period, and the same would be of the second. After 100 minutes of soccer, the Section 6-2A championship would be decided by penalty kicks.
Each goalkeeper made a save in the first round of the shootout. By the time Katter stepped up to take her kick, both teams were tied at 2-2. Katter calmly kicked the ball past Brown to give the Thunder a 3-2 lead. Moments later, Sailor cliched the Section 6-2A championship for the Thunder, diving to her left to deny Monticello's final penalty taker and sending the Zimmerman players, coaches and fans into a frenzy.
Following the match, the Magic received their section runner-up trophy and silver medals. Then, Zimmerman High School principal Marco Voce handed the section championship trophy and gold medals to the Thunder. The team cheered and celebrated as if it was the last day of school or Christmas. Their smiles were as bright and cheerful as Katter's silver braces on her teeth.
Thunder senior forward Reese Rivers said Zimmerman stayed together and remained calm throughout the match.
"We wanted it more than they did," Rivers said. "We've never been to State before and we wanted it."
Offensive Player of the Match
Katter provided the late-match heroics to send Zimmerman to State
Katter said it felt good to score the winning penalty kick.
"It was a bit of a surprise, because I didn't think it was going in, but then it did," Katter said. "It was exciting. I'd never thought I'd be able to get this far and do all that. I'm so excited."
Defensive Player of the Match
Sailor made key save after key save, including three in the penalty kick shootout.
Chuba said Sailor said she kept her head level the entire match.
"It was a battle all game," he said. "We knew there were going to be highs and lows and then we knew Monticello could score and we knew it would happen. The mantra was, 'Keep your head. Stay positive. Stay as a team and Andraya was the epitome of that. Even after those goals went in, she kept battling. To compose herself for a PK shootout and make a couple saves is so clutch and incredible for us."
What’s next
The Thunder’s first state tournament match in tournament history will be on Tuesday. Zimmerman will face No. 2 Academy of Holy Angels (17-2-0) at 5 p.m. at White Bear Lake Area High School—South Campus. If Zimmerman wins, it will advance to play No. 5 Mankato East (19-0-0) or No. 10 Cloquet-Carlton (15-3-1) in the Class 2A semifinal on Wednesday, Nov. 2, at 2:30 p.m. at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. Zimmerman hopes to go on a deep postseason run like the Rogers volleyball team did last fall.
Chuba said the state tournament will be a tough test for Zimmerman, but he said the team is up for the challenge having already defeated a pair of ranked teams to win Section 6-2A.
“We're excited for the challenge and we're so excited for the opportunity to play in State," Chuba said. "It's going to be awesome. All the credit to the girls. The effort they gave was unreal. We've got players lying on the ground and gasping for air. They kept battling and battling the last 20 minutes of extra time."
Regardless of how the 2022 season ends for the Thunder, Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, will be a day everyone on the team will remember.
