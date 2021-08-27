The Zimmerman boys and girls cross country teams will look to send as many runners to achieve all-conference and qualify for the 2021 Class 2A state tournament on Saturday, Nov. 6, at St. Olaf College in Northfield.
Both the girls and boys teams will be moving to new sections in 2021. Both Thunder teams will now be in Section 5-2A rather than Section 7-2A. New conference rivals include Spectrum, Becker, Big Lake and Princeton.
Girls team
“I’m looking forward to our season this year,” head coach Lynda Bouley said. “We have a lot of new young athletes joining our team. Our girls team should have a good run at conference [Granite Ridge Conference].”
Key returning runners: Junior Hailee Zimpel ran at the 2020 Class 5-2A state tournament last spring. Eighth-grader Claire Swanson, junior Lizzie Kerzman and seniors Haley Johnson and Peyton Opsahl.
Key newcomers: Jordyn Berwald, Kate Ehnes and Lindsay Peters.
Noteworthy meets: season opener Thursday, Sept. 2 vs. multiple schools including Elk River, Spectrum and Princeton @ Fairway Shores Executive Golf Course in Zimmerman; Thursday, Sept. 9 vs. multiple schools including Elk River and Rogers @ Lions Park in Elk River; Milaca Mega Meet Saturday, Sept. 25 @ Stones Throw Golf Course in Milaca; Thundering Royal Elk Invite Thursday, Oct. 7 @ Prairie Park in Otsego; Granite Ridge Conference meet Tuesday, Oct. 19; Section 5-2A meet Thursday, Oct. 28 @ Pebble Creek Golf Course in Becker; Class 2A state tournament Saturday, Nov. 6 @ St. Olaf College in Northfield
Boys team
Bouley said that many of the runners trained over the summer and that this foundation will help the team improve this fall.
Key returning runners: senior Austin Kitzburger
Key newcomers: Seventh-grader Jamison Fox and eighth-grader Madison Fisher look to crack the varsity lineup this fall.
Noteworth meets: same as the girls team
