The clock struck midnight on the Thunder's fairytale 2022 season at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Saturday, Nov. 19.
Zimmerman (9-4) lost to No. 2 Hutchinson (11-1) in the Class 4A semifinal. The Thunder suffered its first loss since losing to Albany on senior night on Wednesday, Oct. 19.
Thunder head coach Tom Kish said Zimmerman came to U.S. Bank Stadium not to represent the school, but to win.
"Hutchinson's a good program," Kish said. "We weren't coming to keep the game close or to represent [the school]. We came here with one purpose and our guys believed that they could win and compete with Hutchinson. We demonstrated that today. We didn't get a couple stops [and] had a couple close calls trying to steal possession. It didn't go our way, but our guys showed the heart of champions down 20-0 and everything that could go wrong in the first quarter and half did. To close it up 20-14 and make a push in the second half, I couldn't be more proud of our guys despite not getting the result we wanted."
Tigers senior running back A.J. Ladwig opened the scoring at 4:03 of the first quarter with a 1-yard touchdown run. What happened next turned even more momentum in favor of Hutchinson.
A short kick by the Tigers bounced off of Thunder junior defensive lineman Brennan Pardino's leg. The Tigers pounced on it and recovered the fumble, giving them possession again. Hutchinson capitalized on Zimmerman's turnover, scoring on the drive thanks to a 1-yard touchdown run by Ladwig at 11:14 of the second quarter. Tiger senior running back Levi Teetzel found senior wide receiver Charlie Renner for the two-point conversion to make it 14-0.
Kish said Hutchinson did not plan an onside kick.
"They whipped it because that's what they've been doing all year," he said. "We caught an unfortunate break. That's part of football. We wanted to steal possession and they stole one on us. That's the game. You've got to respect the game. I commend our guys for battling under those circumstances."
Hutchinson head coach Andy Rostberg, ho has been a coach at some capacity with the Tigers since the 1992 season, said the kick was lucky.
"We were trying to kick it on the ground," Rosberg said. "It happened to hit the kid and we got it. We hadn't practiced that. It happened to work out well for us."
Ladwig completed his touchdown hat trick at 8:24 of the second quarter. Less than two minutes later, Zimmerman senior running back Caden Spence gave the Thunder hope when he ran 30 yards for a touchdown at 7:05 of the quarter. Senior kicker Cole Gibeau converted the extra point to make it 20-7.
Spence scored again at 2:12 of the second quarter when he broke past the Tigers defense and ran 47 yards to make it 20-13. Gibeau made the extra point to make it 20-14, which was the score at halftime.
Ladwig scored again at 4:27 of the third quarter on a 1-yard run and Teetzel ran in for the two point conversion, extending Hutchinson's lead to 28-14.
Spence opened the scoring in the fourth quarter with a 1-yard touchdown run. Gibeau's extra point cut the deficit to 28-21 Tigers. However, the Tigers answered when Teetzel ran 14-yards for a touchdown with six minutes to go. Ladwig ran in for the two-point conversion to make it 36-21.
Zimmerman senior quarterback Brock Snow made a magical pass to senior wide receiver Hunter Dipprey to make it 36-27. Gibeau's extra point made it 36-28.
Tigers junior fullback Carter Verhasselt killed a chance for a rally by Zimmerman when he ran 45 yards for a touchdown at 4:14 of the quarter. The Tigers then held on to advance to its second straight Class 4A Prep Bowl.
Offensive Player of the Game
Ladwig ran for 113 yards on 33 attempts, averaging 3.4 yards per carry.
Defensive Player of the Game
Ladwig had four tackles, one sack and two forced fumbles.
Aftermath
Zimmerman had its most successful season since 2011.
Snow said he's grateful to play at U.S. Bank Stadium, which is a once in a lifetime experience.
"We went out and played our game," Snow said. No mistakes were made. Everyone on this team's grateful to be here. I know we are. We look at it as a loss, but we went to U.S. Bank. It's the first time. We dreamed of this since we started playing football. We always knew that this group was special."
Like the motto "Make a Way" says on the back of their helmets, the 2022 Zimmerman Thunder has paved a way for the 2023 team and beyond.
