On a picturesque night for football at the newly renovated Zimmerman High School football stadium, the Thunder held off an archrival to earn its first win of the season.
Zimmerman (1-1, 1-0) defeated Princeton (0-2, 0-1) 49-40 on Friday, Sept. 10, at Zimmerman High School to win the North Railroad Trophy, which made its debut this season as Zimmerman looks to defend it in 2022.
“The Mayor [of Zimmerman Nick Stay] got that all made,” senior quarterback Trevor Jones said. “Their used to be a railroad that went through here. Now, it’s staying home tonight. It’s awesome, especially after last year not knowing if we were going to have a season, then kind of came around. Then, having this awesome crowd and being able to hoist that up for them, it was amazing. It was a great senior memory.”
Thunder head coach Tom Kish said Zimmerman received some breaks and made some breaks of their own, which helped the team win.
“Our guys battled and competed all night,” Kish said. “At the end of the game, we made some breaks for ourselves and we came out with the W.”
The Thunder were led offensively by junior running backs Caden Spence and Max Gostonczik. Spence set the Zimmerman program record for rushing yards in a single game on Friday with 261 against the Tigers. Gostonczik scored a pair of touchdowns and ran for 33 yards on nine carries, averaging 3.7 yards per attempt.
Spence opened the scoring early in the first quarter when he ran 11 yards for his second touchdown of the season. Kicker-wide receiver Levi Stratton made the extra point to make it 7-0 Thunder. After Princeton tied the game on a forced fumble recovery, Spence struck again when he ran 56 yards late in the first quarter. Stratton made it 14-7 after he made the extra point.
Princeton dominated during the second half, scoring three of the four touchdowns. Jones scored in the second half on a 2-yard run for his first rushing touchdown of the season, but the Tigers lead the Thunder 28-23 at halftime.
Zimmerman reclaimed the lead in the third quarter when Gostonczik ran 12 yards for his first touchdown of 2021. Princeton responded with a touchdown of its own to make it 34-29 Tigers. In the fourth quarter, Gostonczik scored his second touchdown of the game when he ran 7 yards to make it 35-34. A two-point conversion attempt was unsuccessful. The Tigers scored to make it 40-35, so Zimmerman needed to find a way to score at least one touchdown before the end of regulation. Spence scored a pair of touchdowns, one on an 80-yard run and another on a 27-yard run plus a two-point conversion, giving the Thunder a 49-40 lead.
Spence said he credits the Thunder offensive line for his success.
“They blocked their tails off,” Spence said. “It was great.”
Defensively, Gostonczik had one interception, two tackles and nine team tackles.
Kish told the team he was proud of their efforts on Friday.
“They competed their tails off,” he said. “We had a lot of guys getting cramps, dehydrated. We had to roll guys in. A lot of guys played tonight that haven’t played a lot of varsity football before. They did well.”
Spence said the team had great energy throughout the game and allowed the team to come back and win.
“We came out at halftime, played great,” he said. “Our defense was killing it and our offense, we’re explosive and make big plays.”
