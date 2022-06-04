Thunder senior pitcher Trevor Jones throws a four-seam fastball during Zimmerman's 8-2 win over No. 10 Princeton in the Section 5-3A double elimination quarterfinal on Saturday, June 4, at the Monticello High School baseball field. Jones earned the win, pitching 6.2 innings and allowing two runs on seven hits with five strikeouts.
Thunder junior second baseman Matt Freeberg hit a triple in the fifth inning and had an RBI and two additional hits in Zimmerman's 8-2 upset win over No. 10 Princeton in the Section 5-3A tournament on Saturday, June 4, at Monticello High School.
Thunder senior pitcher Trevor Jones throws a four-seam fastball during Zimmerman's 8-2 win over No. 10 Princeton in the Section 5-3A double elimination quarterfinal on Saturday, June 4, at the Monticello High School baseball field. Jones earned the win, pitching 6.2 innings and allowing two runs on seven hits with five strikeouts.
Erik Nelson
Thunder junior second baseman Matt Freeberg hit a triple in the fifth inning and had an RBI and two additional hits in Zimmerman's 8-2 upset win over No. 10 Princeton in the Section 5-3A tournament on Saturday, June 4, at Monticello High School.
Facing Facing elimination against one of the best teams in Class 3A, the Thunder came together and played with desperation, earning a win to extend its 2022 season.
Zimmerman (11-11) upset No. 10 Princeton (13-9) 8-2 on Saturday, June 4, at the Monticello High School baseball field.
Senior pitcher Trevor Jones threw 6.2 innings, earning the win. He struck out five Tigers while allowing two runs on seven hits.
Jones didn’t have to pitch with a tie game or from behind at all. In the top of the first, the Thunder struck first against Tigers sophomore pitcher Tyler Peters. Junior designated hitter Max Gostonczik smacked an RBI single to give Zimmerman the early 1-0 lead. The Thunder tripled its lead when junior second baseman Matt Freeberg reached base after a Princeton error. Two runs scored.
Jones held the Tigers offense scoreless through the first five innings. The Thunder scored three more runs in the fifth inning. Gostonczik hit an RBI single that drove in Jones. Freeberg smashed a triple to deep left center field, allowing Gostonczik to score from first. Senior right fielder Aiden Pardino made it 6-0 when he hit an RBI single as Freeberg scored from third. The Tigers responded with one run in the bottom of the fifth inning.
In the top of the sixth, Freeberg singled again and senior shortstop Eli Nelson scored from third on a wild pitch from Princeton senior pitcher Danny Minks. Jones helped his own cause when he hit an RBI single in the top of the seventh. In the bottom of the seventh, Freeberg replaced Jones with two outs after Jones had reached his pitch count limit. The Tigers tacked on another run, but it didn’t matter. Freeberg struck out Princeton senior catcher Adam Johaneson to end the game. Both teams shook hands following the game as Zimmerman walked a way with an upset win.
Zimmerman will face Big Lake (7-15) on Monday, June 6, at 11 a.m. at the Monticello High School baseball field in the Section 5-3A elimination semifinal. The winner will face No. 9 Monticello on Monday at 1:30 p.m. at Monticello High School (13-10) to determine who will face St. Francis (12-11) in the Section 5-3A championship game on Tuesday, June 7, at 11 a.m. at Monticello High School.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.