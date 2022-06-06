Thunder junior designated hitter Max Gostonczik spent his 17th birthday on a baseball field on a bright, sunny day on Monday, June 6. He made it even sweeter by delivering a key RBI to help Zimmerman (13-11) defeat Monticello (13-11) 10-8 in the Section 5-3A elimination bracket semifinal at the Monticello High School baseball field.
Gostonczik said the Thunder play best when the offense is seeing the ball well.
“It [energizes] our pitchers,” Gostonczik said. “We came off of last game hitting [well]. We kept going in this game. It’s a lot of fun.”
Leading the way offensively for Zimmerman was third baseman Will Dahlstrom. Dahlstrom was 3-for-4 with three hits and four RBIS, including a pair of doubles. Senior first baseman Heath Lester was 2-for-4 with two hits, one of them a double, and two RBIS. Thunder senior pitcher Eli Nelson earned the win, his sixth of 2022. He threw three innings, allowing five earned runs on four hits while striking out two Magic hitters.
What’s Next
Zimmerman will face St. Francis (12-11) in the Section 5-3A championship game on Tuesday, June 7, at Monticello High School. First pitch is scheduled for 11 a.m. If the Saints win, they will advance to the 2022 Class 3A state baseball tournament Tuesday, June 14-Friday, June 17. If the Thunder win, the two teams will play a second, winner-take-all game to determine the Section 5-3A champion for 2022 immediately following the first game.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.