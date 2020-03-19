Elk River, MN (55330)

Today

Cloudy. Gusty winds this evening. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 18F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy. Gusty winds this evening. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 18F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph.