11-05-21

Sting senior wide receiver Titus Skistad runs with the ball during Spectrum's 57-25 loss to Andover in the Section 5-3A championship game on Friday, Nov. 5, at the Tech High School football field. Skistad scored three touchdowns in the loss, which was Spectrum's first section championship game in the program's 9-year history.

 Erik Nelson

The Sting’s historic 2021 season came to an end under the lights at the St. Cloud Tech High School football stadium in St. Cloud on Friday, Nov. 5.

Spectrum (7-4) lost to No. 1 Annandale (8-2) 57-25 in the Section 5-3A championship game. It was the Sting’s first section championship game since the program began in 2012.

Sting head coach Seth Mills said Spectrum made youthful mistakes against the Cardinals in the first half which was one of the reasons why the Sting lost.

“That was our struggle not having been here before,” Mills said. “We can take away our effort, our explosive offense was good. [The] defense got better. Next year, we just need to make those [adjustments] a little sooner.”

Senior wide receiver Titus Skistad scored three touchdowns in his final game for the Sting. He said it was fun to be playing with his teammates.

“It was a fun experience,” Skistad said. “It didn’t go the way we wanted it to go, but I’m glad we had fun and got to finish and got to where we are. I’m going to remember all of the touchdowns I grabbed and the fun times that we had in practice running so many plays and grinding so hard. It means a lot. It’s been awesome.”

