After winning its first two games of the season, the Sting suffered its first loss of the 2020-21 season on Tuesday, Jan. 19, at Spectrum High School.
Lester Prairie-Holy Trinity (2-1, 1-0) defeated Spectrum (2-1, 2-1) 79-67, handing the Sting its first loss of the season.
Sting head coach Justin Femrite said teams aren’t going to win many games if they give up 79 points.
“We can learn from where we are and where we need to be defensively and getting stops,” Femrite said. “It’s hard to give up 79 points in a high school game and think we’re going to get many wins.”
The Bulldogs outscored the Sting 37-32 in the first half, as Lester Prairie-Holy Trinity converted multiple 3-pointers to take the lead into halftime.
In the second half, Lester Prairie-Holy Trinity outscored Spectrum 42-35. It was the Sting’s first home loss since Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, when Spectrum lost to Milaca 71-70.
Femrite said the Sting didn’t close out well defensively to cut down the Bulldogs’ 3-pointers.
“We didn’t get far enough out to adequately contest those shots,” he said. “It’s something that we’ve been drilling since the start of the season and clearly something we still need to work on and getting ourselves out there to contest those. Hats off to them. They did shoot well. Their percentage was far higher than I would have hoped for any team that we’re going to face, but they made their shots, to their credit. We could’ve closed out and defended those a little bit stronger.”
Offensive Player of the Game
Lester Prairie-Holy Trinity guard Zach Jackson led all players with 27 points. It was his highest point total this season.
Defensive Player of the Game
Spectrum junior guard Carter Femrite had 3 steals for the Sting.
What’s Next
Spectrum will pay Legacy Christian Academy a visit on Monday, Jan. 25, at 7:30 p.m. at Legacy Christian Academy in Andover. The Sting finished the 2019-20 season with a record of 2-0 against the Lions.
