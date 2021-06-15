Twelve Spectrum track & field athletes have qualified to participate in the Class A state meet that will be held on Friday, June 18 at St. Michael Albertville High School. This year, the meet will be divided into two sessions. The boys session will begin at 10:00 am and the girls session at 3:30 pm. Over 30 schools are represented in Section 5A track and field. The Section 5A meet was held on Wednesday, June 9.
Athletes will represent Spectrum in seven individual events and two relays. Those who qualified in individual events include Max Reis (100, 200, triple jump), Nina Aberra (300 hurdles, TJ) and Adrienne Foell (800, high jump).
The boys 4 x 100 meter relay team qualified with a second-place finish and included Tanner Gangl, Eli Aberra, Brendan Perkins, Max Reis, Will Orton and Jesse Suiter.
The girls 4 x 400 meter relay finished first at the section meet and includes Makayla Harmer, Grace Beck, Adrienne Foell, Nina Aberra, Carli Elrod and Hope Beck.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.