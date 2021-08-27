Spectrum volleyball head coach Erika Kelly said she expects big things from her team in 2021. Kelly, who has been the Sting’s head coach since 2018, said that Spectrum’s program numbers have nearly doubled in three years.
“We’re expecting to be No. 1 or No. 2 in our conference [the Minnesota Classic Athletic Association],” Kelly said. “We’re excited about this season. I have a phenomenal group of young women in this gym led by nine seniors. A lot of those seniors have a lot of varsity expereience. We are so excited about the potential that we have this season to do some big things for Spectrum volleyball that have never been done yet. We’ve got a great opportunity ahead of us this season and a super bright future at Spectrum. We went from 34 [in 2018] to 61 athletes [in 2021] in our program since I took over this program four years ago.”
The Sting finished 2020 with a record 8-2. Four matches were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Key returning players: Right-side hitter Jessica White will be a key contributor to Spectrum’s offense. Senior Carli Elrod will move from middle hitter to outside hitter.
Head coach: Erika Kelly (fourth season)
Noteworthy matches: Tuesday, Aug. 31 vs. Avail Academy; Thursday, Oct. 7 vs. Legacy Christian; Tuesday, Oct. 19 vs. Blake
