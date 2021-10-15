It was a productive night offensively for the Sting as it honored the 2021 senior class.
Spectrum (4-2, 3-2) defeated St. Croix Lutheran (1-5, 1-4) 42-14 on Friday, Oct. 8, at Spectrum Athletic Complex in Elk River.
Sting head coach Seth Mills said the passing game opened up on Friday.
“That went well,” Mills said. “We haven’t had a whole lot of opportunity to where we’ve had to execute some of the route combinations that we’ve been working on. This gave us a good opportunity to see where that was at. They were trying to cover [junior tight end] Brandon Riddle one-on-one, which is a tough matchup for a lot of defenses. We took advantage of that. [Junior quarterback] Tanner Gangl was throwing well and then, [senior wide receiver] Titus Skistad had a couple of good catches. It was good to see those guys executing, something we haven’t had too much of an opportunity to do.”
Gangl threw four touchdown receptions and nine completions on 13 attempts, averaging 130 yards per pass. Senior running back Eli Orton scored one touchdown and ran for 142 yards on six carries, averaging 23.7 yards per carry. Riddle had three touchdown receptions for Spectrum and caught five passes for 74 yards receiving, averaging 14.8 yards per reception. Skistad had one 22-yard touchdown reception for the Sting.
Mills said he told the Sting after the game to keep focus on the task at hand: to make it to the Section 5-3A championship game for the first time in the program’s 15-year history and clinch a berth in the 2021 Class 3A state tournament in November.
“We have goals there [that] we’d like to accomplish,” Mills said. “We’ll take the good and keep moving on.”
