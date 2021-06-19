Spectrum Track & Field Team Scores Top 5 Finish at State Meet
The Spectrum Track & Field team put an exclamation point on an already outstanding season at the Minnesota Class A State Meet on Friday, June 18, at St. Michael Albertville High School. Leading the Sting was the school's first-ever state champion, junior Max Reis. Reis won the 100-meter dash, placed second on the 200, and was seventh in the triple jump before anchoring a third-place finish by the 4 x 100-meter relay team that included Tanner Gangl, Eli Aberra, Brendan Perkins and Reis. The boys team tied for fifth place, the top team finish in school history.
The girls team also did well in the Class A meet. Senior Adrienne Foell placed fourth in the 800-meter run and fifth in the high jump before running a leg of the 4 x 400-meter relay team that came in fourth. Relay team members included Foell, Makayla Harmer, Grace Beck and Nina Aberra. Aberra also placed fifth in the triple jump and 11th in the 300 hurdles. The girls team placed 19th overall.
“There are so many stories of courage and resilience that describe the athletes of this team”, Sting head coach Rick Peterson said. “We hit the season hard knowing it would be shortened due to COVID-19. Behind every achievement today was intensity, focus and a lot of hard work that is seldom seen by others outside the program. Max [Reis] ran within 3/100’s of a second of the all-time state class A record in the 100.
“The state meet format this year added some additional challenge by not allowing the usual recovery between events. I was not surprised that our athletes responded so well to the challenge. For years they have been adding to their hard work at practice with off season and early morning workouts. Challenges reveal champions and the athletes and coaches showed their very best today. We are very grateful for those in the Spectrum community who came out to cheer for us today.”
What's Next
Spectrum will hope for a full spring season in 2022.
