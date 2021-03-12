The Sting emerged victorious on senior night, but it was a junior who catapulted Spectrum to victory.
Spectrum (9-8, 8-6) defeated Maple Lake (4-13, 4-9) 71-50 on Monday, March 8, at Spectrum High School. Junior forward Carter Femrite led the Sting with 31 points.
Sting head coach Justin Femrite said he was pleased with Spectrum’s effort on Monday.
“[We] put in some new things that we hadn’t tried all year with full-court pressure and some zone looks that ultimately rattled Maple Lake enough to position us well in the game,” Justin Femrite said. “We started a little slow, got ourselves down but fought back and then [we] were able to maintain that lead through that whole second half.”
After the Irish took an early lead in the first half, the Sting took a 38-25 lead into halftime. Spectrum held off Maple Lake in the second half, outscoring the Irish 33-25 to come away with a 71-50 win.
Justin Femrite said he told the team afterwards that Monday’s win is another step in the right direction.
“We aren’t quite there yet,” he said. “There were some things that we need to improve on, but it’s a step in the right direction. Getting our first Section [6-2A] win of the year and starting to feel comfortable competing against those teams and starting to feel comfortable competing against those teams and starting to get some wins against those teams. We need it for the remainder of this year and we need that as a confidence builder and [a] piece for success next year and future years.”
Offensive Player of the Game
Carter Femrite scored a career-high 31 points on Monday. He has scored at least 20 points in blank games this season.
Justin Femrite said Carter Femrite’s shooting percentage was around 73 percent.
“Going for 31 points and shooting that well speaks to his shot selection around that,” he said.
What’s Next
Spectrum awaits its Section 6-2A tournament fate. If Spectrum finishes in 14th place or higher, it will play its first round game on Thursday, March 18, with the opponent, time and location to be determined. If Spectrum finishes below 14th place in the section standings, it will play another team below 14th place in a playoff game to determine who advances to the Section 6-2A tournament on Monday, March 15, with the opponent, time and location of the game to be determined.
