Both Spectrum basketball teams won on Jan. 31 as part of the annual Winterfest celebration.
The Spectrum girls team (16-3, 9-1) completed a season sweep of West Lutheran, posting a 61-29 victory.
Head coach Cory Hund said the Sting came away with the win even though the team was short a few players.
“We were a little shorthanded tonight,” Hund said. “We had a couple of people out of town, a couple of sick. We had a couple of injuries.”
Leading the way for Spectrum was senior guard Abby Thompson with 24 points and six rebounds. Junior guard Adrienne Foell had a season-high 16 points to go with 10 rebounds. Senior guard Jenna Schreifels had five assists and five steals.
Thompson said she struggled in the first half but was able to pull herself together to lead the team offensively.
“[I] made a more positive mindset to the game,” Thompson said. “That helped me shoot a lot better in the second half.”
Spectrum was scheduled to host Heritage Christian Academy (15-5, 10-0) on Feb. 11. The Sting lost 59-44 to the Eagles on Feb. 9, 2019 in the most-recent game between the two programs.
Thompson said Spectrum’s determination makes it a formidable team to play against at home.
“Our team has a lot of hustle,” Thompsons said. “Our defense is really a presence on the court. We move the ball very well. We work well together. We have great team chemistry.”
Spectrum boys defeat West Lutheran
The boys team (12-6, 10-0) also celebrated Winterfest with a 74-60 victory over West Lutheran (9-9, 7-4). Senior forward Cameron Sundstrom led all scorers with 27 points, shooting 7 for 9 from the 3-point range. Sophomore forward Titus Skistad added 21 points and senior guard Max Lawrence finished with 10. The Sting felt the support of an enthusiastic home crowd, taking the lead early and never giving it up.
Head coach Justin Femrite said the Sting came out early with the lead and never relinquished.
“They did that,” Femrite said. “It’s easier to play with the lead sometimes, but last year, we had a tendency to start slow. This year, we’ve really focused on starting fast and getting ourselves that lead and playing with that lead.”
Lawrence suffered from cramps in the second half but would finish the game. He said that he regularly gets cramps and knows how to recover from them.
“When I go down, I know it’s a cramp,” Lawrence said. “I’ve got to battle through it, get stretched out, get a little break, then go back in and fight through it.”
Spectrum was scheduled to host Christ’s Household of Faith (11-4) on Feb. 8 at 2 p.m. The Sting defeated the Lions 69-57 on Feb. 21, 2019 in the most-recent game between the two teams.
Femrite said the crowd support on Friday nights has been strong and consistent this season.
“The atmosphere that we have around the school and our school community right now has never been stronger,” he said. “It was a lot of fun tonight. Our crowd’s been there all year. Our Friday night games have been phenomenal in having their support. I can’t say enough good things about them.”
