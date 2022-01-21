In February 2020, then Spectrum sophomore guard Carli Elrod watched as teammate and former Sting star Abby Thompson become Spectrum’s all-time leading scorer with her 1,000th point, ending with a career total of 1,007.
Less than two years later, Elrod has broken that milestone with her 1,008th point in Spectrum’s 77-13 win over PACT on Tuesday, Jan. 11, at Spectrum High School. Elrod currently has 1,026 points as of Wednesday, Jan. 19, after she scored 15 more in the Sting’s 67-27 win over Eagle Ridge Academy on Friday, Jan. 14.
Elrod said it was inspiring to watch Thompson break the record two years ago and it felt exciting to feel that energy again last Tuesday.
“I have had a lot of fun this year,” Elrod said. “This team is so much fun. It’s such an encouraging team and a positive team. It’s fun to have these people around me…It was exciting to hear the annoucement of the 1,000 points that I reached and all the cheering, people taking videos and hearing a couple minutes later that I got the all-time leading scorer. That was super exciting to get two annoucements in one game.”
Basketball runs in Elrod’s family. Her brother, Cole Elrod, played for the Sting boys basketball team. Two of her other brothers, Chase and Clay, played for the Elk River High School boys basketball team. Chase played from 2013 until 2016, while Clay played from 2010 to 2014.
Carli started playing basketball about six or seven years ago. She said it means a lot to carry on the Elrod tradition of playing high school basketball in 2022.
“It’s so exciting to be the one who’s still carrying it on and to be the last one as an Elrod to carry it on,” she said. “It would seem like a lot of pressure, but there’s no pressure. My family loves the game and I love the game. It’s a super exciting sport to play for us.”
Sting head coach Cory Hund has known Carli since she was about 5 years old and has watched her basketball journey since she was in eighth grade and knew she was a special player who had the potential to win many accolades.
“We’ve had a good trend since I’ve been here, the last six [to] seven years of players who want to make other players better. It’s not always about them. It’s about bringing up the program and helping the younger kids. She [Carli] understands that it’s not always about, ‘Me, me, me.’ Now, I’m teaching others what I was taught to do. The foundation of our program is in a good spot. We’re doing good things.
“She’s a coach’s dream. She works hard. She’s humble. Great family, pushes other kids. Pushes herself. You couldn’t ask for a better leader.”
Sting junior guard Katlyn Smith said it’s cool to play with the all-time leading scorer in Spectrum girls basketball history.
“I came here sophomore year,” Smith said. “Watching her grow through the three years is crazy. She’s got a lot more confident in the years. It’s crazy to see her become the all-time leading scorer and 1,000 points at the same game. It’s fun to play with her.”
Elrod graduates from Spectrum High School in the spring of 2022. She doesn’t have any definitive plans after graduation but will attend college. Her favorite school subjects are psychology and ceramics. She said ceramics helps her relax and forget her troubles.
Elrod said she wants her legacy at Spectrum High School to be someone who encouraged other student-athletes to do their best and have the most fun they can have.
“I’m thankful for my opportunity and my experiences here at Spectrum High School,” she said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.