On Jan. 28, Spectrum senior guard Abby Thompson became the all-time leading scorer in Sting history.
Thompson scored 26 points in Spectrum’s 79-24 win over Eagle Ridge Academy. She had 869 career points as of Jan. 28. She said it was one of her goals this season to break the points record.
“It makes me feel good that my face is in the name of the program and that I’m helping Spectrum developing a better program for the kids that come here [in the future] and decide to play girls basketball,” Thompson said.
Thompson began playing basketball when she was in fourth grade. Her father, Steven Thompson, signed her up to play in the Elk River in-house league.
Thompson said she was shy at first and didn’t want to play. Her father encouraged her to try something new and to go outside of her comfort zone. As she became acclimated to the sport, her confidence grew.
“He’s been my inspiration through all of this,” she said. “He helped me become the player that I am by being determined and believing in me.”
Faith plays a supporting role in Thompson’s life away from basketball. She used to attend Central Lutheran Church in Elk River and was an active participant in sponsoring girls in Tanzania. The church raised money for girl’s school supplies, books and mattresses. Thompson no longer actively attends Central Lutheran Church but plans to attend services again in the future.
Thompson said her family isn’t devout, but she does believe that there is a god who is looking down on her.
“I know somebody is watching over me and can help me,” Thompson said. “I talk to [God] sometimes when I’m frustrated, upset or even happy. I thank him for all the blessings that he’s given me.”
When fall comes around, Thompson will be taking her talents to Hamline University to play for the Pipers next season. She said she hasn’t declared a major, but she is thinking about majoring in exercise science and is thinking about becoming a physical therapist in the future.
“I’ve always admired people that know everything about the body and they can help people,” she said. “I’ve always wanted to like do things with the body and the medical field. I’ve really been inspired to help people. I can make their lives easier by making their movement easier. That be such a rewarding job for me to have.”
Head coach Corey Hund said Thompson is a leader and a role model for younger players.
“Whether it’s the girls that are going through schoolwork tough times, tests or boyfriend issues, she’s a great shoulder to talk to,” Hund said. “She’s been through a lot herself. With girls, especially at times, they just need to mature and grow. Boys, too. You can’t force them to do something they’re going to want to do. They’ve got to understand their abilities are going to shine if they get the confidence. Some of it’s just growing up, mid-teens, 16, 17 and 18-year old kids, that’s a tough time. [There are] a lot of things going on. When they get comfortable with themselves, typically they settle down and relax and let their abilities take over.”
With less than a month remaining in the regular season, Thompson has set big goals for herself and for the team.
“I want to help my team win a section game or host a section game,” she said. “That’s never been done [before] in Spectrum girls basketball history. I want to break another record and help my team get to the section playoffs so that I can be part of something big here at Spectrum and I can be a part of helping my whole team move on to that next step in our program.”
