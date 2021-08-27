Spectrum hopes for full season in 2021
The Spectrum football team will go for a winning record and a full season after a shortened 2-3 2020 season. Two of the Sting’s games last fall were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Head coach: Seth Mills
Key returning players: Junior quarterback-defensive back Tanner Gangl will spearhead the Sting’s offensive attack in 2021. Gangl appeared in four games for the Sting last season. He threw four touchdown passes, 34 completions and 394 yards, averaging 6.1 yards per attempt and 98.5 yards per game. Junior defensive end-tight end Brandon Riddle played in four games last season, with two touchdown receptions, 22 receptions and 292 yards receiving, averaging 13.3 yards per reception and 73 yards per game.
Noteworthy games: Friday, Sept. 3, at Saint Agnes, Thursday, Sept. 9 vs. Providence Academy, Friday, Sept. 24 vs. Breck, Friday, Oct. 8 vs. St. Croix Lutheran, Wednesday, Oct. 20 at Mound Westonka
New era begins for Zimmerman with Tom Kish as head coach
The Zimmerman football team has a new head coach that will be patrolling the sidelines this fall. Tom Kish takes over for former Thunder head coach Evan Bartlett. Bartlett finished his tenure with Zimmerman with a record of 9-7 in two seasons with the Thunder.
Head coach: Tom Kish (first season)
Key returning players: Senior quarterback Trevor Jones will spearhead Zimmerman’s offense. Also returning in 2021 are junior running back Caden Spence, senior running back-linebacker Abram Hunter and senior wide receiver Rylan Rivers.
Noteworthy games: Friday, Sept. 3 at Annandale, Friday, Sept. 10 vs. Princeton, Friday, Sept. 17 at St. Cloud Cathedral, Friday, Oct. 15 vs. Milaca, Wednesday, Oct. 20 at Albany
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.