Tanner Gangl

Spectrum junior quarterback Tanner Gangl looks to throw a pass during practice on Monday, Aug. 16 at Spectrum Athletic Complex. The Sting begin their 2021 season on Friday, Sept. 3, at St. Agnes at 7 p.m. at Sea Foam Stadium in St. Paul.

 Erik Nelson

Spectrum hopes for full season in 2021

The Spectrum football team will go for a winning record and a full season after a shortened 2-3 2020 season. Two of the Sting’s games last fall were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Head coach: Seth Mills

Key returning players: Junior quarterback-defensive back Tanner Gangl will spearhead the Sting’s offensive attack in 2021. Gangl appeared in four games for the Sting last season. He threw four touchdown passes, 34 completions and 394 yards, averaging 6.1 yards per attempt and 98.5 yards per game. Junior defensive end-tight end Brandon Riddle played in four games last season, with two touchdown receptions, 22 receptions and 292 yards receiving, averaging 13.3 yards per reception and 73 yards per game.

Noteworthy games: Friday, Sept. 3, at Saint Agnes, Thursday, Sept. 9 vs. Providence Academy, Friday, Sept. 24 vs. Breck, Friday, Oct. 8 vs. St. Croix Lutheran, Wednesday, Oct. 20 at Mound Westonka

New era begins for Zimmerman with Tom Kish as head coach

The Zimmerman football team has a new head coach that will be patrolling the sidelines this fall. Tom Kish takes over for former Thunder head coach Evan Bartlett. Bartlett finished his tenure with Zimmerman with a record of 9-7 in two seasons with the Thunder.

Head coach: Tom Kish (first season)

Key returning players: Senior quarterback Trevor Jones will spearhead Zimmerman’s offense. Also returning in 2021 are junior running back Caden Spence, senior running back-linebacker Abram Hunter and senior wide receiver Rylan Rivers.

Noteworthy games: Friday, Sept. 3 at Annandale, Friday, Sept. 10 vs. Princeton, Friday, Sept. 17 at St. Cloud Cathedral, Friday, Oct. 15 vs. Milaca, Wednesday, Oct. 20 at Albany

Tags

Load comments