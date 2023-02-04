If you happen to meet Spectrum senior Jayse Norling, she may look unassuming and nerdy at first glance when she wears glasses. But deep inside, Norling is a fierce competitor and one of five wrestlers in the Sting wrestling program this season.

Norling got her start in wrestling through the martial arts. She began studying judo when she was 8 years old and studied for four years. When her sensei could no longer teach, Norling studied jiu-jitsu every summer from when she was 12 years old until last year. She learned how to transfer skills she learned in judo to jiu-jitsu. She then decided to do wrestling in order to stay in shape for jiu-jitsu. Now, she does jiu-jitsu in order to stay in shape for the high school wrestling season.

Load comments