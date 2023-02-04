Spectrum senior Jayse Norling (right) is one of five girls on the Sting wrestling team this season. Last season, she was the only one on the program. After she graduates from Spectrum High School on Thursday, May 25, Norling plans to enlist in the U.S. Air Force. Once she graduates from basic training, she plans to pursue a career in law enforcement.
Sting senior Jayse Norling (left), assistant coach Tim Erickson (center), and eighth grader Tegan Erickson smile following a girls wrestling tournament at Hopkins High School in Minnetonka on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022.
Spectrum senior Jayse Norling (right) is one of five girls on the Sting wrestling team this season. Last season, she was the only one on the program. After she graduates from Spectrum High School on Thursday, May 25, Norling plans to enlist in the U.S. Air Force. Once she graduates from basic training, she plans to pursue a career in law enforcement.
Photo courtesy of Spectrum High School athletics
Spectrum eighth grader Tegan Erickson (in green and black) wrestlers her opponent to the ground. Erickson is one of five girls on the Spectrum wrestling team this season.
Photo courtesy of Spectrum High School athletics
Sting senior Jayse Norling (left), assistant coach Tim Erickson (center), and eighth grader Tegan Erickson smile following a girls wrestling tournament at Hopkins High School in Minnetonka on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022.
If you happen to meet Spectrum senior Jayse Norling, she may look unassuming and nerdy at first glance when she wears glasses. But deep inside, Norling is a fierce competitor and one of five wrestlers in the Sting wrestling program this season.
Norling got her start in wrestling through the martial arts. She began studying judo when she was 8 years old and studied for four years. When her sensei could no longer teach, Norling studied jiu-jitsu every summer from when she was 12 years old until last year. She learned how to transfer skills she learned in judo to jiu-jitsu. She then decided to do wrestling in order to stay in shape for jiu-jitsu. Now, she does jiu-jitsu in order to stay in shape for the high school wrestling season.
Norling said wrestling as a girl is much different than if she were a boy.
“There’s a lot more expectations that are put on you [as a boy],” Norling said. “When you go out and wrestle as a girl, your opponent is thinking, ‘Gosh. I don’t want to be beaten by a girl.’ Immediately, their intensity goes up a lot higher than it would be if a guy were to wrestle them.
“It was cool last year with the first all-girls section tournament being able to go there because the environment was a lot different. Girls, when they’re wrestling, we’ll talk to each other. We’ll chat. We’ll be like, ‘Oh, hi!’ We’ll make friends and then we’ll go out there and wrestle as hard as we can. Afterward, we’re still friends.”
The number of girls in wrestling has increased over the last year.Last season, Spectrum had only one female wrestler, which was Norling. This year, there are now five: Norling, eighth graders Poppy Brendel, A.J. Craft and Tegan Erickson and sixth grader Hallie Malenke. Spectrum isn’t the only program with female wrestlers in this area. According to Thunder head coach Pat Burch, there are two girls wrestlers on Zimmerman’s squad this season: freshman Olivia Gardas and sophomore Gabriela Geleano. Gardas is the younger sister of 2022 Zimmerman High School alumnus Joe Gardas, who represented the Thunder at last year’s state tournament and is the program’s all-time leader in wins and a four-time Class 3A state champion.
Werk wants both the girls and boys on his team to make wrestling a stepping stone in their life and not the pinnacle.
“That’s what I always tell them,” Werk said. “I don’t want them to come back to high school and say, ‘High school wrestling is the best thing in my life.’ I want it to be a stepping stone to their next big thing. If they can work through all the mental toughness, difficulties and all the hard work, hard practices and hard competitions, they’ll find success in life that they can apply elsewhere.”
After graduating from Spectrum High School on Thursday, May 25, Norling will join the U.S. Air Force. After she graduates from basic training, she said she would like to work in law enforcement.
Norling said she has learned that she’s stronger mentally than she thought she was before.
“I can switch easily, so I can be super sweet to someone, [then] all of a sudden when I go out [into] my match, I can get my intensity level up fast. I didn’t know that was possible. Being a girl, when you’re walking down the street and its dark, thinking about all the people and things that could pop out of the corner, it’s good to know that even if you’re in a good mood and not paying attention, you’re intensity can immediately switch and you can defend yourself. That’s given me a lot more confidence.”
The MSHSL girls wrestling tournament will be held on Saturday, March 4, at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. It will run simultaneously with the boys wrestling championships. In order to get to state, Norling will have to compete in the Sections 5-8 2A tournament on Saturday, Feb. 11, at Sartell High School.
Norling said she will compete her hardest and train in order to have a chance at making state next month.
“Between now and then, I know that I’m going to have to be drilling my shots. I need to be drilling my escapes, my turns and pins. I need to be drilling escaping from pins so that when I go out there, I’m fine-tuning everything for sections.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.