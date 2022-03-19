The glass slipper didn’t fit.
With a chance to go to the 2022 Class 4A state girls basketball tournament for the first time in program history, the Royals saw their dream of going to Williams Arena end on Thursday, March 10.
No. 9 Rogers (26-3) lost 64-54 to No. 5 St. Michael-Albertville (22-7) in the Section 8-4A championship game at Monticello High School.
Royals head coach Karlee Anderson said Rogers battled back but came up short.
“We can be down by 14 and we can battle back,” Anderson said. “We have the heart, the desire, the talent and the ability to come back. We changed a few things up at halftime and needed to go inside more because of our bigs. That was a game changer for us. Once we started getting shots made on the inside, our outside shots started to fall, too.”
After scoring the first basket of the game, Rogers trailed St. Michael-Albertville for the majority of the first half. The Knights received timely 3-pointers from sophomore guard JaKahla Craft and junior guard Tessa Johnson. Johnson anchored St. Michael-Albertville with 30 points.
Glad said the Knights played well in the first half because they focused on the Royals’ weaknesses: offensive rebounding and the transition game from defense to offense.
“They pressured the ball well, which got us a bit rattled, so that was good on their part,” Glad said. “We could’ve got a few more defensive [stops], got back a few more times and [given] less transition buckets to them, we would’ve had it.”
In the second half, the Royals came out firing, tying the game multiple times. But every time Rogers took the lead, St. Michael-Albertville answered. Junior guards Clara Glad and Emily Glass each had two 3-pointers and senior guard Ellie Buzzelle had one. Buzzelle led the Royals with 22 points while junior forward Katelyn Maciej had 13.
As time expired, the Knights celebrated, clinching a berth in the Class 4A state tournament for the first time in two years.
Anderson said Johnson was the difference maker for St. Michael-Albertville.
“We wanted her to be around 20,” she said. “We knew she’d get her points. She’s a talented player, but [we could’ve] contained her in the first half because nobody else did anything extraordinary like her.”
Following the game, each Rogers player received a silver medal from Rogers activities director Dan Ohlgren and a hug from Anderson. The Royals accepted their historic second-place trophy before watching the Knights hoist the 2022 Section 8-4A championship trophy. Also in attendance at the game were Rogers High School principal Jason Paurus and assistant principals Jill Engquist and Ryan Johnson.
Buzzelle said finishing second is significant to her.
“To get this [second-place trophy] was all we’ve ever dreamt of,” Buzzelle said. “We’ve had terrible seasons. Two years ago, we were 10-18 and now, we’re 26-3. To get this was not the cherry on top, but we did as much as we could. I’m so proud of our team.”
Key players returning for Rogers in 2022-23 including Glad, Glass and Maciej. Six seniors are graduating: Buzzelle, forwards Jordan Alberts, Alli Born and Megan Heinen and guards Alexis Brockberg and Mackenzie Strandness.
Glad said she has high hopes for the Royals next season and made a bold prediction.
“We’ll be playing at the Barn [Williams Arena] next year [the 2023 Class 4A state girls basketball tournament],” Glad said.
