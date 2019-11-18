After only scoring one goal in the first period in their home opener against Moorhead on Friday night, the Royals offense erupted for four goals in the second period and three in the third.
Rogers (3-0, 1-0) blanked Moorhead (1-2) 8-0, extending its winning streak to three games. The Royals outshot the Spuds 38-13.
“We started off not so great in the first period, but we made some changes,” forward Allison Hatcher said. “This game is going to help us in the long run because we moved the puck.”
The Royals struck first just 25 seconds into the game when forward Paige Vreeman beat Spuds goaltender Haleigh Storbakken with a wrist shot for her second goal of the season. Rogers lead 1-0 after one period.
Early in the second period, neither team traded many chances, and it looked like the game would be low-scoring. However, Vreeman made it 2-0 at 4:08 of the second. Then, the floodgates opened. Less than two minutes later, forward Abigail Patin extended the Royals lead to 3 at the 5:31 mark of the period.
Hatcher scored a power-play goal at 8:30 of the second when she deflected a shot by defender Ellen Erdahl past Storbakken, making it 4-0. Rogers scored three even-strength goals in the third to finish Moorhead off.
Head coach Joel Wesloh said the Royals want to play fast-paced, offensive-minded hockey that tires out opposing defenses.
“We want to attack people,” Wesloh said. “We want to be aggressive. We want to forecheck and make people uncomfortable.”
Offensive Player of the Game
Vreeman’s two goals ignited Rogers’ offense. It was her first multigoal game of her career.
Defensive Player of the Game
Goaltender Haley Hartlage recorded her second-straight shutout. Hartlage stopped all 13 Spuds shots. This was the first time that she had recorded back-to-back shutouts since Jan. 24-26 when she blanked Cambridge-Isanti on Jan. 24 and Dodge County on Jan. 26.
What’s next
Rogers will face Blaine on Tuesday at Rogers Activity Center. The Royals have not played the Bengals since the 2017 Section 5, Class 2A semifinal on Valentine’s Day 2017. The Bengals defeated the Royals 7-0 and went on to the Class 2A state championship game, losing to Edina 4-0 in the Class 2A state championship game on Feb. 25, 2017 at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Current University of Minnesota defender Emily Brown was Blaine’s captain during the 2016-17 season.
Moorhead will host North Wright County (1-1) on Saturday at Moorhead Sports Center.
Hatcher said Tuesday night’s game against the Bengals will be a fun one to watch.
“A couple of years ago, we had troubles, but I think that we are going to do [well], work as a good team and we’re going to be positive through the whole thing,” Hatcher said.
