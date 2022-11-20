Down 14-10 late in the game, the Royals were only a few yards away from pulling off one of the biggest upsets at the 2022 state football tournament. Instead, the defense of the No. 1 team in Class 5A came up big to stop senior running back Anthony Powell with just over a minute left in the game.

No. 1 Mankato West (12-0) defeated Rogers 14-10 on Saturday, Nov. 19, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. 

