CoppersmithPhotography-0184.JPG

Senior Payton Scott swims during Rogers' meet against Spring Lake Park on Thursday, Sept. 24 at Spring Lake Park High School. The Panthers defeated the Royals 98-88. 

 Coppersmith Photography

Rogers traveled to Spring Lake Park for its first away meet of the season on Thursday, Sept. 24 hoping to swim to a victory. The Panthers denied the Royals their first road win of the season, winning 98-88 at Spring Lake Park High School. 

Rogers had seven first-place finishes and four second-place finishes. The Royals were led by a trio of sophomores: Kendall Coppersmith, McKenzie Osowski and Samantha Sylvester. Coppersmith had four first-place finishes, finishing first in the 200-yard medley relay, the 200-yard freestyle relay, the 100-yard backstroke and the 50-yard freestyle. Osowski finished first in the 200-yard freestyle relay and the 200-yard medley relay along with Coppersmith, Sylvester and senior Payton Scott. Osowski also finished first in the 100-yard freestyle. In addition to the relay wins, Sylvester finished first in the 100-yard butterfly. Junior Payton Embry rounded out the first-place finishes for the Royals, finishing first in the one-meter diving competition.

Osowski finished second in the 200-yard freestyle. Scott finished second in the 500-yard freestyle. Sylvester finished second in the 200-yard individual medley and senior Lauren Verweg finished second in the 100-yard breaststroke.

What’s next

The Royals will face Armstrong on Tuesday, Sept. 29 at 4:15 p.m. at Plymouth Middle School in Plymouth. 

