Rogers traveled to Spring Lake Park for its first away meet of the season on Thursday, Sept. 24 hoping to swim to a victory. The Panthers denied the Royals their first road win of the season, winning 98-88 at Spring Lake Park High School.
Rogers had seven first-place finishes and four second-place finishes. The Royals were led by a trio of sophomores: Kendall Coppersmith, McKenzie Osowski and Samantha Sylvester. Coppersmith had four first-place finishes, finishing first in the 200-yard medley relay, the 200-yard freestyle relay, the 100-yard backstroke and the 50-yard freestyle. Osowski finished first in the 200-yard freestyle relay and the 200-yard medley relay along with Coppersmith, Sylvester and senior Payton Scott. Osowski also finished first in the 100-yard freestyle. In addition to the relay wins, Sylvester finished first in the 100-yard butterfly. Junior Payton Embry rounded out the first-place finishes for the Royals, finishing first in the one-meter diving competition.
Osowski finished second in the 200-yard freestyle. Scott finished second in the 500-yard freestyle. Sylvester finished second in the 200-yard individual medley and senior Lauren Verweg finished second in the 100-yard breaststroke.
What’s next
The Royals will face Armstrong on Tuesday, Sept. 29 at 4:15 p.m. at Plymouth Middle School in Plymouth.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.