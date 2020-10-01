On a gorgeous fall day, the Royals won their penultimate home game of the season.
Rogers (6-2-1, 6-2-1) defeated Andover (4-3-2, 4-3-2) 3-1 on Tuesday, Sept. 29. The Royals have won three of their past four matches.
Head coach Aaron Lindquist said that Rogers has had good starts to the season for the majority of this season.
“We have never been scored on first which has been nice this season,” Lindquist said. “We know that Andover has a lot of skill and we wanted to make sure we were organized and looking to get an early goal in so we could keep our positioning on the field.”
Eighth grade forward Lauren Carroll opened the scoring for the Royals in the 15th minute of the first half, blasting a shot from close range past Huskies senior goalkeeper Ava Braun to make it 1-0 Rogers. It was Carroll’s fourth goal of the season. Sophomore forward Natalia Scheuren extended the Royals’ lead to 2-0 in the 19th minute of the first half.
Senior defender Ella Stritesky scored a header off of a corner kick from senior forward Mackenzie Matthies.
Lindquist said the Royals played well defensively on Thursday.
“We knew how Andover wanted to attack us so we focused on taking that strategy away which the players did very well,” he said. “Offensively we have been working on making smarter, calmer decisions when we have the ball and mixing in a fast paced style with calm. I thought we did that very well for 50-60 minutes yesterday."
Offensive Player of the Game
Carroll's goal ignited the Rogers offense on Tuesday night.
Defensive Player of the Game
Rogers senior goalkeeper Edie Frantzen made four saves earning her sixth win of the season.
What’s next
The Royals were scheduled to face Coon Rapids in the final home game of the season on Thursday, Oct. 1 at 7 p.m. at Rogers High School. The Royals will close the regular season against Totino-Grace on Oct. 6 at 5 p.m. at Totino-Grace High School.
Lindquist said Coon Rapids will be a tough opponent.
“They are very defensively organized and can catch you on a counter-attack if you are not prepared,” Lindquist said. “We expect them to play well and we will need to play our best to beat them.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.