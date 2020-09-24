For the first time in months, the Rogers girls swimming team competed against an opponent in the same pool. The Royals couldn’t come away with the win on senior night.
Rogers (1-4) lost to Coon Rapids 95-89 on Sept. 17 at VandenBerge Middle School. Head coach Laura Latt said that although the Royals lost, it was nice to have the competition.
“I don’t think our ideal state was virtual meets,” Latt said. “Part of the highlight of being an athlete itself is the competition. We as well as other teams are going to excell under that competitive environment where we actually get to swim and dual against other teams. The girls did well and appreciated the competition.”
The Royals finished in first place in three different events. Sophomore McKenzie Osowski finished first in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 2:10.11 Sophomore Kendall Coppersmith finished first in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 26.85. The Rogers A relay team of Coppersmith, Osowski, senior Payton Scott and sophomore Samantha Sylvester finished first in the 400-yard freestyle relay with a time of 4:03.49.
The Royals had 10 second-place finishes. The Rogers B relay team finished second in the 400-yard freestyle relay in a time of 2:48.69. The A relay team finished second in the 200-yard medley relay with a time of 2:04.93. Scott finished second in the 200-yard relay and the 500-yard freestyle. Sylvester finished second in the 200-yard IM and the 100-yard butterfly. Osowski finished second in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 59.94. Coppersmith finished second in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 1:06.28. Junior Payton Embry finished second in the 1-meter diving competition with a score of 152.10. Senior Lauren Verweg finished second in the 100-yard backstroke, completing it in 1:20.62.
Following the meet, Rogers honored its four seniors: Scott, Verweg, Mackenzie Rick-Moores and Melissa Solem. Solem is not competing this season. Each senior was introduced by a teammate and then given a gift basket.
Latt said that the senior class means a lot to the Royals.
“They’ve been great captains and great leaders for this team,” Latt said. “They mean more than just the athletes and the swimmers that they are. They really take and make the team into a family. They make the girls feel welcome all the way down.”
Rogers was scheduled to swim against Champlin Park at 6 p.m. at VandenBerge Middle School.
