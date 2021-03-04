The Royals weren't crowned Section 5A boys nordic ski champions on Monday, March 3, at Theodore Wirth Park in Golden Valley, but Rogers finished in second place, clinching a berth in the Class A state tournament.

Rogers finished in second place with 346 points, 35 behind section champion and Northwest Suburban Conference nemesis Maple Grove. Leading the way for the Royals was senior Alex Heidorn, who finished 11th with a time of 18:54.9. Senior Hayden O'Connor finished 13th with a time of 18:54.9 and senior Ryan Davis finished 15th with a time of 19:00.1.

What's Next

The Royals will compete as a team at the Class A state tournament on Friday, March 12, at 1 p.m. at Giant's Ridge in Biwabik. Along with Davis, Heidorn and O'Connor, four other skiiers will represent Rogers: freshmen A.J. Back and Will Campbell, and juniors Andy Huber and Nick Manthei.

