It could’ve been their night. The Royals could’ve ended nearly two decades of frustration and clinch a berth in the 2022 Class 2A state boys hockey tournament with a win over a top 5 Class 2A opponent. However, the opposition had other plans, as Northwest Suburban Conference powerhouse Maple Grove emerged victorious.
Rogers (19-8-1) lost 4-2 to No. 5 Maple Grove (21-6-1) in the Section 5-2A championship game on Thursday, Feb. 24, at Cornerstone Arena in Elk River.
Royals head coach Dave Brown said the puck bounced Maple Grove’s way on Thursday night.
“It was their night,” Brown said. “They’re a heck of a hockey team and gets to go to the X [Xcel Energy Center] because of it.”
Maple Grove opened the scoring at 11:30 of the first period when junior forward Finn Brink scored his 26th goal of 2021-22. The Crimson held onto a 1-0 lead heading into the first period, outshooting the Royals 12-8.
In the second, Maple Grove doubled its lead to 2-0 as its power play clicked for the first time on Thursday evening when senior forward Joshua Giuliani scored his 23rd goal of the season, beating Rogers junior goaltender Cade Chapman with a wrist shot. It was Giuliani’s fourth power-play goal of the season.
Rogers responded with a power play goal of its own later in the period. Junior forward and co-captain Sam Ranallo, the Royals’ leading scorer this season, cruised through the slot and fired a wrist shot top shelf, beating Crimson senior goaltender Toby Hopp for Ranallo’s 28th goal of 2021-22. The left side of Cornerstone Arena, which was designated for the Rogers student section, Rogers fans and the Rogers High School pep band, celebrated as the Royals had life.
However, Maple Grove responded when junior forward Landen Gunderson beat Chapman with a wrist shot from the slot at 15:16 of the period, restoring Maple Grove’s one-goal lead. It was Gunderson’s 19th goal of the season.
Royals senior forward Hogan Sinjem cut the lead to 3-2 when he beat Hopp with a wrist shot for his 23rd goal of the season.
Controversy ensued less than two minutes later. It appeared that a Maple Grove player tripped a Rogers player as the Royals player was skating in the offensive zone. No penalty was called to the chagrin of the Rogers fans and student section. Moments later, Crimson senior forward Bennett Glad beat Chapman with a backhand for his fifth goal of the season as Maple Grove reclaimed their two-goal lead for the second time.
Brown said it’s difficult to chase a top 5 team from behind multiple times in a game.
“Those are absolute daggers when your chasing a top 5 team in the state,” he said. “The building is packed. Momentum is huge in sport and unfortunately every time we took an inch, they took a mile.”
Rogers senior defenseman and co-captain Miken Miller said that when it comes to the non-call, the players on both sides can’t determine how a game goes.
“Sometimes, we get a call,” Miller said. “[Sometimes], we don’t get a call. At the end of the day, it comes down to the end of the game and score. Like Brown said, it’s a 50-50 game all the time. It’s a 50-50 battle. You win some, you lose some. At the end of the day, we didn’t have it go our way.”
As time wound down, the Crimson threw their gear in celebration towards the student section on the right side of the arena as the Royals stood still knowing that they were a few bounces or calls away from being on the right side of the scoresheet.
\Following the traditional postgame handshake, both teams received medals and trophies. Each Royals player received the Section 5-2A second place medal from Rogers High School activities director Dan Ohlgren and shook hands with Rogers High School Principal Jason Paurus as well. The captains accepted the historic Section 5-2A second-place trophy before watching Maple Grove receive their gold medals and the section championship trophy.
Some players cried, while others stood in disappointment. Junior forward Andre Swenson hugged Brown following Brown’s postgame message.
The Royals have progressed in Brown’s three seasons at the helm of the program. In 2020, Rogers lost 6-3 to St. Cloud in the Section 8-2A quarterfinal on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020. In 2020-21, the Royals lost 4-3 in double overtime to Roseau in the Section 8-2A semifinal on Saturday, March 20, 2021. Now, in 2021-22, the Royals reached the Section 5-2A final.
The Royals will look to challenge the Crimson again for the Section 5-2A crown in 2022-23. Returning in 2022-23 for Rogers include Ranallo, defenseman Chase Cheslock, forwards Matt Lomen and Carson Melquist, and Chapman. The Royals will graduate five seniors, including Miller and Sinjem.
Ranallo said the Royals have a chance to make the Class 2A state tournament in 2023 for the first time since the program began in 2003. The 2022-23 season will be the program’s 20th anniversary season.
“It’s all in the back of everyone’s head,” Ranallo said. “We’ve got a good team coming back. We’re going to try to get better every day and see where it takes us.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.