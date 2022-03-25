Rogers junior guard Katelyn Maciej had an outstanding 2021-22 season. Standing at 6 ft, 1 inches tall, she was one of the tallest players on the Royals this winter.
Maciej uses her size to her advantage. This season, she finished third in scoring for the Royals with 341 points in 29 games, averaging 11.8 points per game. Her season high of 23 came on Thursday, Jan. 27, in the Royals 74-29 win over Park Center.
Maciej said she had a few cousins who played basketball and they talked about it at family gatherings. Her dad signed her up when she was in elementary school. Now, she’s one of the stars on a Royals team that is looking to end a 12-year state tournament drought in 2022-23.
“It’s cool to play with talented individuals with people in grades above me and below me,” Maciej said. “For example, Clara Glad. I’ve been playing with her since I was in fourth grade. It’s great to play with her for years and years.”
Royals head coach Karlee Anderson was Maciej’s biology teacher during the 2020-21 school year but wasn’t her coach during her junior season. The Royals were coached by Patrick Bowlin last season. Bowlin received a job offer from the College of Green Bay and is now the College of Green Bay’s Director of Player Development. Anderson returned behind the bench for 2021-22.
Anderson said Maciej is a dominant rebounder in the low blocks.
“She’s got some nice moves,” Anderson said. “She’s perfected her up and under, middle-jump shot. She’s a big body in there to block and rebound and push some girls around when we came up against some bigger teams. She can run the floor well, also.
“When she would do that up and under, we would go crazy because she was so good at it. She was so quick with it. Anytime she blocked shots, we would tell her she would ‘need to eat today.’ That would be her cue to get after it and dominate in the post. There were a few games where she had 17 points and then she had 20 points. She had some high-scoring games where we needed her to eat. She did just that. We gave her a little bit of a hard time about eating and she would. She would dominate in the post when we needed her the most.”
Maciej’s talents aren’t limited to only the basketball court. In the classroom, she currently has a GPA of 3.9 as of the Spring 2022 semester. Maciej loves math and science courses, as she said she is gifted at them. Her favorite course is AP Chemistry taught by Rogers High School science teacher Jon Schrupp.
“[AP Chemistry] is my hardest class,” she said. “It’s the most enjoyable. It’s so exciting. Mr. Schrupp is an exciting, geeky teacher. I’ve always been interested in how things work on a molecular level. It’s a challenging aspect of it. It’s so fun.”
Maciej describes herself as a team player who creates opportunities for other teammates and they do the same for her.
“I like to think that I play my role as a post and a center, working well in the lane and scoring in the lane opens up opportunities for the outside shooters and drivers for my team.”
Maciej made 136 field goals for the Royals this season on 312 attempts and converted on 71 free-throw attempts.
Defensively, she was just as effective. Maciej had 102 defensive rebounds, which was second-highest on the Royals this season. In addition, she had 91 offensive rebounds, giving her a grand total of 193 rebounds, which was good for second on the team this season.
Anderson said Maciej fits well into team chemistry and likes to give her teammates a hard time, keeping the mood light and fresh.
“She seems quiet, but she is actually the biggest roaster on our team,” Anderson said. “She handles pressure well. She can give and dish all she can, too.”
Maciej said she will play AAU basketball this summer in order to prepare for the 2022-23 season. She will also be lifting weights and working with her personal trainer in order to build up her strength for what should be an emotional and exciting senior season.
“I’ve been weight lifting to try and build up those muscles so I can push through and make those baskets that I missed at that St. Michael-Albertville game [on Thursday, March 10]. We’ve got a shot at State next year. We’ve got to be able to play both halves against St. Michael-Albertville and we’ll be there.”
