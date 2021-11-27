After suffering heartbreak in the 2021 Section 8-2A semifinal after a 4-3 overtime loss to Roseau, the Rogers boys hockey team hopes to take the next step in 2021-22 and reach the Class 2A state tournament for the first time in the program’s 19-year history.
Third-year head coach Dave Brown, who won a state championship as an assistant coach with Wayzata in 2015-16, will have a full, 25-game season this winter.
Brown said the Royals’ 2021-22 schedule won’t be easy.
“We believe that we have a group here that wants to compete at the highest level and are ready to put in the work that it takes to play a 51-minute hockey game or more with those caliber teams,” Brown said.
Key 2021-22 games:
Rogers will open the 2021-22 season on Saturday, Nov. 27, at 7 p.m. at Rogers Activity Center. The Royals will host archrival Elk River on Thursday, Dec. 2, at 7 p.m. at Rogers Activity Center. Rogers closes calendar year 2021 with a game against Wayzata, Brown’s old school, on Thursday, Dec. 30, at 5 p.m. at the Rec Center in St. Louis Park. The Royals open calendar and Winter Olympics year 2022 with a home game against St. Michael-Albertville on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, at Rogers Activity Center. Rogers will honor its 2022 senior class during the game against Duluth East on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, at 4 p.m. The Royals conclude the 2021-22 regular season on Tuesday, Feb. 15, at Centennial, at 7 p.m. at Centennial Sports Arena in Circle Pines.
Key returning players:
Junior forward Sam Ranallo led all Royals in scoring in 2020-21 with a team high 21 goals, 26 assists and 47 points. Senior defenseman Miken Miller led all Rogers defensemen in scoring in 2020-21 with 37 points and nine goals. Junior goaltender Cade Chapman had a record of 8-4-0 in 2020-21 with one shutout, a goals-against average of 3.01, and a save percentage of .891.
Quote from Coach Brown:
“This group of players has committed to each other to take this program to new destinations and they’re going to give it everything they have,” Brown said. “If we do that, we’re going to be very happy with the results when the season ends.”
