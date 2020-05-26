In accordance with Gov. Tim Walz’s Executive Order 20-56, playgrounds in the City of Elk River have reopened to the public. The order encourages public outdoor recreational facilities to open for families and children as long as those using them follow the outdoor recreation guidelines including:
- Practice social distancing of at least six feet between you and anyone outside of your immediate household.
- Refrain from group play involving more than 10 people.
- Assume park amenities like play structures, benches, picnic tables, water fountains, etc. have not been sanitized. Wash hands or use sanitizer immediately after use.
