Zimmerman High School alumnus Cheresa Bouley is using her experience as a nordic skiier for the Elk River-Zimmerman girls nordic skiing team to her advantage.
Bouley is currently competing for Team USA internationally in biathlon at the junior and youth level. Biathlon is a sport that combines cross-country skiing with archery. The sport has Scandinavian origins. It made its debut as a men’s Olympic sport at the 1960 Winter Olympics in Squaw Valley, California. Thirty-two years later, in 1992, the sport made its debut as a women’s sport at the Winter Olympic Games in Albertville, France.
Bouley is currently pursuing a master’s degree in exercise physiology at St. Cloud State University and is also one of only two nordic skiers on the 2021-22 Huskies nordic skiing team.
Bouley said in order to be successful at biathlon, one has to excel at two different skills. In a typical sprint race, an athlete will do three loops of cross-country skiing, one loop of shooting prone on the ground and one loop of shooting standing up. If a biathlete misses three shots in prone, there is a penalty. The biathlete must complete a 150-meter penalty loop of cross-country skiing three times. The number of shots one misses equals the number of penalty loops. In an individual race, there is no penalty. However, one minute of time is added.
Bouley’s most recent competition was on Sunday, Jan. 23, at the IBU Junior Open European Championships Biathlon in Pokljuka, Slovenia. She finished 50th out of 54 women in the Junior Women 10 km Pursuit, finishing 8:37.5 behind first-place finisher Selina Grotian of Germany, who finished the race in 33:45.5. Bouley’s Team USA teammate Aurora Cramer finished in 49th place, 6:14.2 behind Grotian.
Bouley said it was an incredible experience to race in Slovenia and didn’t need to know Slovenian because every Slovenian she encountered spoke English.
“It’s a beautiful little country,” Bouley said. “The competition is very high. It’s amazing being around good European biathletes.”
Bouley prepares for a race by listening to upbeat music and a bit of speed skating to get her body ready for the race. Her favorite genres include ‘80s rock and contemporary upbeat Christian, and one of her favorite artists is Michael Jackson.
“That [Christian] music helps me calm down, recognize what’s important in life and know that whatever happens, God’s still going to love me, overall like upbeat, happy, I’m here for fun. I’m here to enjoy this. No pressure. It really helps me put me in that mindset.”
Elk River-Zimmerman and Rogers nordic skiing head coach Zach Varty said Bouley was always a dedicated athlete in high school both as a nordic skiier and as a cross-country runner for the Zimmerman Thunder.
“Her skiing was always stronger than her shooting,” Varty said. “She’s improved both her skiing and her shooting and [is] now able to compete internationally, which is awesome.”
Remarkably, biathlon is the only sport in which the United States has not won a medal in 62 years of competition on the men’s side and 30 years of competition on the women’s side. The U.S. men’s and women’s teams will look to end that distinction at Beijing 2022 this month.
Bouley said she is blessed to have the opportunity to put on the Team USA uniform.
“I’m very blessed to have this opportunity,” Bouley said. “It’s a great honor. Not very many people have this opportunity. I can’t be anything other than grateful. It means a lot.”
