Royals sophomore running back Kalvin Eull eludes a tackler from Elks senior defensive back Cade Osterman (2 in red) on his way to a 33-yard touchdown run during the first quarter of Rogers' 35-14 loss to Elk River on Friday, Sept. 30, at Jerry Schempf Field.
Royals sophomore running back Kalvin Eull eludes a tackler from Elks senior defensive back Cade Osterman (2 in red) on his way to a 33-yard touchdown run during the first quarter of Rogers' 35-14 loss to Elk River on Friday, Sept. 30, at Jerry Schempf Field.
Erik Jacobson
Elks senior quarterback Cade Osterman scored three touchdowns and ran for 211 yards rushing as Elk River defeated Rogers 35-14 on Friday, Sept. 30, at Jerry Schempf Field.
Erik Jacobson
Elks junior running back Logan Bunker scores on a 32-yard touchdown run during the fourth quarter of Elk River's 35-14 win over Rogers on Friday, Sept. 30, at Jerry Schempf Field.
Exactly 364 days after their last game on Oct. 1, 2021, the Royals and the Elks engaged in a hard-fought battle. The Elks hosted the Royals for the first time since Oct. 9, 2020, when the Royals defeated the Elks 28-12. This time, it was the home team that won the game.
No. 3 Elk River (5-0, 4-0) defeated Rogers (2-3, 1-2) 35-14 on Friday, Sept. 30, at Jerry Schempf Field. It was Elk River’s first win at home over Rogers since Oct. 5, 2018, when Team 127 defeated Rogers 50-34. With the win, the Elks clinched the 2022 North Central Black District championship.
Elks head coach Steve Hamilton said Elk River had to play hard in order to win.
"We saw their best effort and we knew [it], but this team responded," Hamilton said. "This is the first time we've played them at home in a while. It seems in this rivalry, the home team does well. For whatever reason, because it's not that far away, the road team struggles."
Rogers opened the scoring at 9:56 of the first quarter when sophomore running back Kalvin Eull bullied his way for a 33-yard touchdown run. Kicker Peyton Honnoll made the extra point to make it 7-0. Elk River tied the game when Osterman found holes in the Royals’ defense and bolted 51 yards for a touchdown. The extra point by senior kicker Carter Bloom made it 7-7.
Elk River took the lead when Osterman scored his second touchdown of the game on a 76-yard run. Bloom’s extra point made it 14-7. At 2:37 of the second, senior running back Myles Gordon extended Team 131’s lead to 20-7 when he ran four yards for a touchdown. Bloom converted the extra point, making the score 21-7 Elk River. The Royals got to within seven when senior running back Anthony Powell dashed 65 yards for a touchdown. Kicker Peyton Honnoll converted the extra point to make it 21-14, which was the score at halftime.
Gordon said the Elks took this game seriously.
"We took it personal," Gordon said. "We went out here and got the W."
Neither team scored in the fourth quarter, meaning that the fourth quarter would be pivotal.
Osterman completed the touchdown hat trick at 10:22 of the fourth with a one-yard run. After Bloom made the extra point, the Elks led 28-14. Senior running back Logan Bunker put the exclamation point on Friday’s game with a 32-yard touchdown run to give Elk River a commanding 34-14 lead. Bloom made the extra point, making it 35-14.
Osterman took a knee as the clock winded down and both teams made their way to the center of the field. Unlike the last time these two teams played each other in Elk River two years ago, both teams shook hands following the game. This may be the last time the 2022 seniors on both teams will play each other head-to-head. Since both teams are in different sections this fall, Rogers and Elk River won’t meet until potentially the Class 5A state tournament if both teams qualify.
Royals head coach Marc Franz said he likes how Rogers is playing despite losing on Friday.
"We're getting over the hump of injuries," Franz said. "We didn't get everybody practicing this week as much as we wanted, so we'll get that continuity together. We're a physical team. We've shown we can run the ball. We've got some explosive players on offense. We'll keep plugging away at it."
Offensive Player of the Game
Osterman ran for 211 yards on 13 attempts, averaging 16.2 yards per carry. It was his first game with 100 or more rushing yards this season.
Hamilton said Osterman is a special player.
"I've known that and I've told him, 'Hey, you're going to break out,'" Hamilton said. "It showed in a huge game. That's a huge win."
Defensive Player of the Game
Elks senior linebacker Lucas Daleiden had five tackles and one forced fumble.
Hamilton said Elks defensive coordinator Mike Cross and the defensive coaches have done a great job at creating Elk River's defensive game plans.
"Our kids play physical," he said. "They play downhill. We have some talent. When we can play defense at this level, we've got a chance against anyone."
What’s next
Both the Elks and the Royals will have home games in the sixth week of their seasons. Elk River will host Moorhead on Friday, Oct. 7, at 7 p.m. at Jerry Schempf Field in Team 131’s homecoming game. Rogers will host Brainerd at 7 p.m. at the Rogers High School football field as the Royals honor their 2022 seniors. Next Friday’s games will be the last home games for both teams, as both teams will conclude the regular season with two road games. If one or neither of the teams makes the state tournament, or neither team plays each other in the state tournament, Team 131 and Rogers will wait until 2023 to square off again. The 2022 Class 5A state tournament begins on Thursday, Nov. 10.
Osterman said it means a lot to him that the Elks won in what could be his last career game against the Royals.
"As a senior, we've played against these guys growing up every year," Osterman said. "It means a lot to come out on top in what could be our last game against them."
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.