Exactly 364 days after their last game on Oct. 1, 2021, the Royals and the Elks engaged in a hard-fought battle. The Elks hosted the Royals for the first time since Oct. 9, 2020, when the Royals defeated the Elks 28-12. This time, it was the home team that won the game.

No. 3 Elk River (5-0, 4-0) defeated Rogers (2-3, 1-2) 35-14 on Friday, Sept. 30, at Jerry Schempf Field. It was Elk River’s first win at home over Rogers since Oct. 5, 2018, when Team 127 defeated Rogers 50-34. With the win, the Elks clinched the 2022 North Central Black District championship.

Tags

Load comments